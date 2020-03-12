Wrestlemania 36 Status Update Revealed By Tampa Mayor

In the wake of numerous sporting events being canceled due to the spread of coronavirus, Tampa mayor Jane Castor met with city officials on Thursday to discuss the possibility of canceling major upcoming events in the city. Wrestling fans assumed that meant WrestleMania 36, which is scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium on April 5. But in a comment given to CBS' Ryan Bass on Thursday morning, Castor stated that a decision on WrestleMania's status would likely not be determined today.

WWE released a statement last week saying that the company had no intention of canceling the event. But if city officials make the decision not to hold it, then it's out of WWE's hands.

Looks like won't find out the status of @WWE and #Wrestlemania36 in Tampa today. Mayor @JaneCastor just said they don't have to take immediate action for "events weeks down the road." It's scheduled for April 5 at @RJStadium. — Ryan Bass (@RyanWTSP) March 12, 2020

"The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay," WWE's initial statement read. "We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events."

A report broke late Wednesday night that this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown (taking place in Detroit) had already been canceled and would be held inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. However, WWE then released a statement refuting that report.

"WWE has not cancelled Friday Night SmackDown in Detroit, however, based on the current situation, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that upcoming WWE shows are cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues."

