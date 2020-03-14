Watch: WWE SmackDown Feed Shows Match Stopped During Commercial

Friday night's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was certainly one for the record books. Held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to the spreading coronavirus, the show was held in front of an empty arena.

And since there were no fans present, why keep the action going during the commercial breaks? During the first match of the night pitting Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross against Sasha Banks and Bayley, the four performers paused during the commercials and waited for the show to come back from break before restarting the action.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp clued everyone in by posting video of a live local feed of the show that kept broadcasting when most feeds went to commercial. The feed in question was apparently Sport 5 from Israel.

Check out the footage below, where you can even see the women discussing the next spots in the match.

They really did stop wrestling during the commercials! pic.twitter.com/Pi6zBkz3qI — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 14, 2020

Obviously, there's no reason at all for the women to continue wrestling during the commercials, taking falls for no reason with no audience. However, it's problematic that the feed got out there to the general audience, even if it was apparently only in this one market (so far).

