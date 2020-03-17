WWE Reportedly Moving 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to SummerSlam Weekend

WWE released two new statements on Monday — one that WrestleMania 36 would be moving from Tampa to the WWE Performance Center, and another that NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay and the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for the Class of 2020 would be moving to new dates/locations that had yet to be determined. However on Tuesday Georgia Smith, the daughter of British Bulldog, stated on Twitter that WWE had told her the company was considering moving the ceremony to later in the year, specifically SummerSlam weekend in August.

SummerSlam is currently booked for Aug. 23 at TD Garden in Boston. NXT has another TakeOver event, NXT TakeOver: Boston, scheduled for the night before.

Just a heads up! I have spoken with @WWE and they are postponing the Hall of Fame for a later date, and are hoping to do it for Summerslam (which would be appropriate for my dad) thanks again for all your support! Let’s all stay safe out there🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/iuXwRWJ4iL — Georgia Smith (@georgiasmith87) March 17, 2020

The official statement read, "The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and NXT TakeOver will not take place as previously scheduled. We will share further details as they become available."

This year's Hall of Fame class will include Batista, The New World Order, JBL, The British Bulldog, The Bella Twins and Jushin "Thunder" Liger.

Regarding WrestleMania 36 taking place in a small gym without any fans, WWE said, "In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

Despite the move, the card for WrestleMania will go on as planned. Check out the full card, as of now, below:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

Edge vs. Randy Orton [Last Man Standing Match]

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.