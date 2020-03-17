WWE Fans Demand Triple H Be on the WWE Raw Commentary Team

Without question, the biggest highlight from last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown were Triple H's antics while working at the commentary desk alongside Michael Cole in front of the empty WWE Performance Center. Throughout the show "The Game" took shots at Cole, the wrestlers in the ring and even his own "demotion," making the whole show an utter riot. Unfortunately when Raw kicked off this week inside the PC, there was no Triple H in sight. Instead fans were greeted by the usual team of Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Jerry "The King" Lawler, and the fans watching at home were not happy.

Should Triple H be on the commentary team for every show? Sound off in the comments and check out some of the best fan reactions below!