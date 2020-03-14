Triple H Becomes A Cameraman During Live Smackdown With No Audience

Tonight's episode of SmackDown was definitely one for the record books, as it took place without a chunk of its talent, an entire crowd to play off of, and a new announce team. That said, those hurdles didn't stop it from being a rather entertaining two hours of television, and most of that had to do with the efforts of Triple H. Triple H not only worked commentary with Michael Cole for the entire show but at one point he even grabbed one of the cameras and became SmackDown's cameraman, with Cole talking to him during the live broadcast. Fans ate up Triple H's antics all night, but they especially loved his stint as SmackDown cameraman, and we've collected some of the best reactions right here in one place.

If you didn't see Triple H's camera work during the broadcast, the official WWE account shared an image of him in action, posting the photo below with the caption "Hey Scorsese, looking for a new cinematographer by any chance? @TripleH"

Scorsese didn't reply just yet, but he really should, as we're pretty sure Triple H would be just as entertaining in one of his movies.

Hey Scorsese, looking for a new cinematographer by any chance? @TripleH pic.twitter.com/6F1D2lmQkk — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 14, 2020

You can check out all the reactions starting on the very next slide, and here's the official description for tonight's WWE SmackDown.

"Friday Night SmackDown proceeds with no live audience from Orlando. The returns of Jeff Hardy, John Cena and Paige highlight the action on FOX at 8/7 C."

Here's the full rundown.

Jeff Hardy Returns

Paige Addresses Bayley

John Cena Returns to Address The Fiend

