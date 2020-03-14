Triple H Becomes A Cameraman During Live Smackdown With No Audience
Tonight's episode of SmackDown was definitely one for the record books, as it took place without a chunk of its talent, an entire crowd to play off of, and a new announce team. That said, those hurdles didn't stop it from being a rather entertaining two hours of television, and most of that had to do with the efforts of Triple H. Triple H not only worked commentary with Michael Cole for the entire show but at one point he even grabbed one of the cameras and became SmackDown's cameraman, with Cole talking to him during the live broadcast. Fans ate up Triple H's antics all night, but they especially loved his stint as SmackDown cameraman, and we've collected some of the best reactions right here in one place.
If you didn't see Triple H's camera work during the broadcast, the official WWE account shared an image of him in action, posting the photo below with the caption "Hey Scorsese, looking for a new cinematographer by any chance? @TripleH"
Scorsese didn't reply just yet, but he really should, as we're pretty sure Triple H would be just as entertaining in one of his movies.
Hey Scorsese, looking for a new cinematographer by any chance? @TripleH pic.twitter.com/6F1D2lmQkk— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 14, 2020
You can check out all the reactions starting on the very next slide, and here's the official description for tonight's WWE SmackDown.
"Friday Night SmackDown proceeds with no live audience from Orlando. The returns of Jeff Hardy, John Cena and Paige highlight the action on FOX at 8/7 C."
Here's the full rundown.
Jeff Hardy Returns
Paige Addresses Bayley
John Cena Returns to Address The Fiend
Are you enjoying tonight's episode of SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!
Many Jobs
Many are chalking up the best parts of tonight's episode to Triple H and his many hats he happened to wear throughout the broadcast.
Best part of #SmackDown tonight has been @TripleH and all the different jobs he's been doing during the show: - Intro greeter - Commentator - Cameraman - Makeup Artist
"Best part of #SmackDown tonight has been @TripleH and all the different jobs he's been doing during the show:
- Intro greeter
- Commentator
- Cameraman
- Makeup Artist"
The Whole Show
Fans are very much recognizing the fact that Triple H pretty much put this show on his back, and he actually pulled it off.
Triple H working commentary, cameraman position, AND make-up department tonight.
Man is the whole f'n show.#SmackDownOnFox— P̷u̷n̷k̷.̷™̷ (@TheEnduringIcon) March 14, 2020
"Triple H working commentary, cameraman position, AND make-up department tonight.
Man is the whole f'n show.
#SmackDownOnFox"
Demotions
Others are pointing out that Triple H keeps getting demoted, having to be everything from the cameraman to Cole's makeup artist, though we think he had some fun with that one.
Triple H keeps getting demoted!— airstation86 [dts] (@airstation86) March 14, 2020
First back to booking NXT, then demoted to cameraman, and now demoted to Michael Cole's makeup department.
Triple H keeps getting demoted! First back to booking NXT, then demoted to cameraman, and now demoted to Michael Cole's makeup department.
What Can't He Do?
Seriously, Triple H just added a slew of new positions to his resume.
Hunter Hearst Helmsley
- Executive
- King of Kings
- Grand Slam Champion
- Commentator
- Cameraman
- Makeup Magician
What can't @TripleH do? #Smackdown— Captain Cristobal (@CRS_One) March 14, 2020
"Hunter Hearst Helmsley
- Executive
- King of Kings
- Grand Slam Champion
- Commentator
- Cameraman
- Makeup Magician
What can't
@TripleH
do? #Smackdown"
Triple H The Ref
A few fans thought Triple H didn't have enough responsibilities tonight and were hoping to see him take on the Ref's job.
Commentary ✅— Corlux (@CorluxTTV) March 14, 2020
Cameraman ✅ @WWE time to get in the ring and be a ref for a match!
"Commentary White heavy check mark
Cameraman White heavy check mark
@WWE time to get in the ring and be a ref for a match!"
So Entertaining
Fans are giving kudos to Triple H for such an entertaining show, going from commentary to cameraman.
@TripleH IS SO ENTERTAINING HAS COMMENTARY TO CAMERAMAN WHAT A GREAT SHOW TONIGHT #SmackDown— Aaron P. Martin II (@BroGod4Life) March 14, 2020
@TripleH IS SO ENTERTAINING HAS COMMENTARY TO CAMERAMAN WHAT A GREAT SHOW TONIGHT #SmackDown
1997 All Over Again
With Triple H's ragging on Cole, some had a flashback to 1997.
Hahahaha. Triple H is now a cameraman making fun of Michael Cole. This is like 1997 all over again 😂 #WWE #SmackDown— Joshua Cercado (@bigheadjosh92) March 14, 2020
Hahahaha. Triple H is now a cameraman making fun of Michael Cole. This is like 1997 all over again 😂 #WWE #SmackDown
Bet
You gotta admit, Triple H checked all the boxes tonight.
Triple H saw that FCW documentary in which Steve Keirn basically did all of the background work like commentary and cameraman and said "bet"#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/15qFzDJ2vB— Remington Steele 🐉(1-4) (@RemingSteele) March 14, 2020
Triple H saw that FCW documentary in which Steve Keirn basically did all of the background work like commentary and cameraman and said "bet"

#SmackDown
#SmackDown"
Entertaining0comments
If you needed a reminder of how entertaining Triple H can be, look no further.
I forgot how entertaining Triple H can be. #shorthanded #cameraman #smackdown pic.twitter.com/AbytKNqF7p— Kimberly N (@KNeddie) March 14, 2020
I forgot how entertaining Triple H can be. #shorthanded #cameraman #smackdown
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.