WWE's Money In The Bank Will Need a New Home

WWE has had to make quite a few adjustments on the fly over the past month or so, as the coronavirus put a halt on events with large crowds, and for good reason. Despite having to cancel the live event in Tampa Bay WWE still put on a big-time WrestleMania show at their Performance Center in Orlando, and now it appears they are facing a similar situation with their upcoming pay-per-view Money in the Bank. The event was previously scheduled for the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, but the venue has canceled the event, which was supposed to take place on Sunday, May 10th (via CageSideSeats).

Now WWE will need to find a new location for the event, though it does appear they were planning on this outcome, as they had been withholding any set location from their advertisements and promos for the event throughout the week.

Odds are it will once again take place in the Performance Center, like WrestleMania and current shows of Monday Night Raw, NXT, and SmackDown, but that is all up to the city of Orlando. If they were to change their stance on holding events like this, even without audiences in attendance, WWE might not be able to put on a show of any kind.

We'll see what happens, but unless that latter result happens, you can bet WWE will hold a Money in the Bank show in some form or fashion. The good news is it doesn't take place until May 10th, so WWE has a little bit of time to figure out a plan, and things with the coronavirus shift day to day, so much could change in the meantime.

Up next for WWE is SmackDown, and you can find the official description of tonight's episode below.

"Braun Strowman rolls in with his newly won Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross battle The Kabuki Warriors in a WrestleMania rematch for the Women's Tag Team Titles."

You can find the revealed card so far below.

Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs mystery challenger

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross WrestleMania Rematch vs The Kabuki Warriors

