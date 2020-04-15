Wrestlers React to WWE's Wave of Releases

WWE announced on Wednesday that, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the financial damage it had caused the promotion, numerous wrestlers, announcers, backstage producers and referees would be released from the company. As of this writing that number has surpassed 10 active wrestlers, along with numerous backstage producers that have either been (reportedly) furloughed or outright fired. Since the announcements started rolling in some of the fired wrestlers have taken to Twitter with their reactions to the news, while other wrestlers have offered their condolences on the awful situation.

Check out some of the reactions in the list below.