Check Out All of Tegan Nox's Awesome NXT Captain Marvel Ring Gear

NXT and WWE stars are larger than life, especially as performance superhuman feats within the squared circle on a weekly basis. Whether flying through the air from the top turnbuckle or spearing someone to kingdom come through a wall, they take on superhuman personas in the ring, and so it makes sense that sometimes they go a step further and take on the likeness of one of their favorite superheroes. For Tegan Nox that happens to be Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, and over the years she's brought several amazing versions of the Boss of Space to the ring. Whether it's an episode of NXT, an invasion of SmackDown, or an appearance in the Royal Rumble, Nox is always repping her Captain Marvel love, and we've collected all of her versions of Cap in one handy place, so check it out on the next slide! Most of her Captain Marvel looks are pulled from the Brie Larson film, though two of the designs are actually original creations. There's still plenty of Cap looks for Nox to bring to the ring though, and we do have a few suggestions. One look we haven't seen yet is Carol's Shield look, which gives the costume a black, silver, and white design. There's also the homage to Carol's Ms. Marvel days in the film, which gives her suit a black and gold color palette. That one we would love to see, though Nox could also go full binary, donning the red, orange, and white colors of that time in Carol's life.

Vers Gear (Photo: NXT) One of Nox's earliest Captain Marvel looks was based on Brie Larson's Vers suit, which Carol wears during the early parts of the film. Just like in the film the green, silver, and black color scheme was in full effect, complete with the Hala star at the center. Nox wore this during her match against NXT UK Champion Kay Lee Ray, and while Nox didn't win this battle, the gear was still top-notch. She would later reveal new gear that gave this version a redesign, but first, she went with a different color scheme altogether.

Blue and Gold (Photo: WWE) If you're going to try and earn a chance at the Tag Team Championships, you are going to want a look that says you're prepared to go all out, and you can't go wrong with this Captain Marvel look. This Cap gear gave her previous one a blue and gold redesign, and it looks pretty sweet actually. Nox wore this during a match alongside then friend Dakota Kai against the Shayna Baszler backed team of Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke, a team that they managed to overcome in the ring. She hasn't brought this one back in a bit, but who knows, maybe it's time to break this one back out or give it an update.

Neon (Photo: WWE / Marvel) TakeOver WarGames was a big turning point for Tegan Nox, as it resulted in the creation of a feud that would catapult her and Dakota Kai into a brand new storyline that has bettered both stars. It's fitting then that she debuted some amazing new Captain Marvel gear on that pay-per-view, which was based on a great scene from the movie. As you can see, her gear was based on the color change sequence where Monica is helping Carol pick a costume theme, and at one point we see the neon colors chosen. Nox brought that into her ring gear for TakeOver, and it's one of our favorite looks she's debuted so far. Now, it would've been nice to see more of it in that show, though Kai made sure that didn't happen. The good news is that Nox has brought out the gear several more times in NXT, and it deserves all the shine it gets.

Vers Remixed (Photo: WWE) Fans now look forward to seeing what Nox will come up with regarding her Cap gear, and she didn't disappoint at TakeOver Portland, where she debuted a new take on the Kree Vers gear she wore previously. This one had the color scheme inverted, being primarily silver with green accents, though she didn't rest on her laurels, as she also gave her boots and gloves a Kree makeover.

Iron Man Captain Marvel (Photo: WWE / Marvel) Few things are as cool as getting to be a part of WWE's Royal Rumble, and Nox got her chance to be a part of the iconic match at this year's big event. What could make that better you ask? Well, how about merging two big-time Marvel heroes in one of a kind gear? That's exactly what she did with this slick Iron Man version of her Captain Marvel gear. Now, while Carol and Tony Stark don't always get along, they are two of the biggest Avengers around, and when they are clicking they are pretty much unstoppable. It makes sense then that Nox went with these two powerhouses for her Royal Rumble debut, and we can't wait to see what she does next year. If we're going the mash-ups route, how about Captain Marvel Black Widow? That gear would be sick.