NXT's Best Moments Include Finn Balor, Timothy Thatcher, Scarlett Bordeaux Tease, and More

Tonight's NXT was action-packed in a number of ways, featuring a hard-hitting start to the show courtesy of Finn Balor and Fabian Aichner. That led to another physical match between Tegan Nox and Raquel Gonzalez, followed by exchanges between Velveteen Dream, Undisputed ERA, Charlotte Flair, Mia Yim, Matt Riddle, and even a surprise guest or two.

As for best match of the night, that was probably Balor vs Aichner, which put Aichner's power on display as well as Balor's ingenuity. Not many in NXT have had a chance to see what Aichner can do since he's primarily on NXT UK, but we imagine after this that might change.

The next biggest surprise had to do with the tag match between Undisputed ERA and Matt Riddle, as we finally learned who his mystery partner would be, and it wasn't anyone that fans were expecting.

"Finn Bálor put NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER on notice last week, letting The Ring General know that his reign is on borrowed time. In response, WALTER has sent one of his top lieutenants, Imperium’s Fabian Aichner, to silence The Prince. Will Aichner carry out his mission, or will Bálor move one step closer to The Ring General? Find out on NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA!"

Tonight's card features:

Finn Balor vs Fabian Aichner

Tegan Nox vs Raquel Gonzalez

Cruiserweight Championship Tournament

Matt Riddle and Mystery Partner vs Undisputed ERA

What did you think of tonight's NXT?