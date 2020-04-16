NXT's Tegan Nox Debuts Classic Captain Marvel Gear

✖

NXT's Tegan Nox is a huge fan of Captain Marvel and has debuted some amazing Carol Danvers inspired gear in the past. Whether it's an Iron Man styled Cap suit, her neon suit, or Kree Vers costume from the beginning of the movie, we've seen quite a few Cap looks in the ring. That said, she debuted a new one on tonight's NXT, and this one was the classic Cap look that helped launch the character into the stratosphere. The bright red and blue suit is the main suit in the film and in the comics, and Nox recreated it perfectly.

It paired perfectly with the bomber jacket Nox sported to the ring as well, and you can check out her slick Captain Marvel gear in the image below.

Nox would pick a great night to debut it too, as she was able to take down Raquel Gonzalez in their first match against each other one on one, though Dakota Kai looked on from the outside.

(Photo: NXT)

Gonzalez looked to have the upper hand after Kai got involved, but Shotzi Blackheart came to the rescue, and the ensuing chaos gave Nox the opening she needed to roll Gonzalez up for the pin.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Finn Bálor put NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER on notice last week, letting The Ring General know that his reign is on borrowed time. In response, WALTER has sent one of his top lieutenants, Imperium’s Fabian Aichner, to silence The Prince. Will Aichner carry out his mission, or will Bálor move one step closer to The Ring General? Find out on NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA!"

Tonight's card features:

Finn Balor vs Fabian Aichner

Tegan Nox vs Raquel Gonzalez

Cruiserweight Championship Tournament

Matt Riddle and Mystery Partner vs Undisputed ERA

What did you think of Nox's Captain Marvel gear? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!

