Report: Released WWE Superstar Could Appear on WWE Raw Tonight

Since Wednesday WWE has released more than 30 active wrestlers from their WWE contracts as a cost-cutting measure during the coronavirus pandemic. The list of names ranges from former champions like Rusev, Lio Rush and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson to long-time veterans like Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins and Heath Slater to young Performance Center wrestlers who hadn't even appeared on NXT television. Most of the wrestlers have 90-day no-compete clauses in their contracts, making it impossible for them to work for other companies even if the pandemic hadn't temporarily shut down most promotions in the country.

And yet, somehow, yet another wrinkle has been added to the ongoing situation. On Monday Pro Wrestling Sheet and WWE Backstage's Ryan Satin reported via Twitter that one of the wrestlers released last week could appear on this week's Monday Night Raw.

Hearing it’s possible that one of the wrestlers who was released from WWE last week could be making an appearance on RAW tonight. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 20, 2020

It's worth noting that this week's episode of Raw will air live, as it takes place before WWE starts pre-taping future episodes of television.

So who could be? Well fans already know that Drake Maverick is sticking around for three more matches in the NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament, as he announced in an emotional video last week.

Then there's Mike and Maria Kanellis, who declared they would be making an announcement during Raw early Monday morning.

There's also the possibility that somebody like Rusev could make a comeback as some kind of swerve. Though given how many people within the company have been fired/furloughed legitimately in the past week, that might not be in the best taste.

Thank you All, Rusev out! — Miro (@RusevBUL) April 15, 2020

Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released:

Rusev

Drake Maverick

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Curt Hawkins

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Lio Rush

Aiden English

Sarah Logan

Erick Rowan

Primo

Epico

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

MJ Jenkins

Dan Matha

Alyssa Marino

Taynara Conti

Nick Comoroto

Cezar Bononi

Tino Sabbatelli

Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)

Mohamed Fahim

Marcos Gomes

Faisal Kurdi

Hussain Aldagal

Yifeng (Rocky)

