Report: Released WWE Superstar Could Appear on WWE Raw Tonight
Since Wednesday WWE has released more than 30 active wrestlers from their WWE contracts as a cost-cutting measure during the coronavirus pandemic. The list of names ranges from former champions like Rusev, Lio Rush and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson to long-time veterans like Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins and Heath Slater to young Performance Center wrestlers who hadn't even appeared on NXT television. Most of the wrestlers have 90-day no-compete clauses in their contracts, making it impossible for them to work for other companies even if the pandemic hadn't temporarily shut down most promotions in the country.
And yet, somehow, yet another wrinkle has been added to the ongoing situation. On Monday Pro Wrestling Sheet and WWE Backstage's Ryan Satin reported via Twitter that one of the wrestlers released last week could appear on this week's Monday Night Raw.
Hearing it’s possible that one of the wrestlers who was released from WWE last week could be making an appearance on RAW tonight.— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 20, 2020
It's worth noting that this week's episode of Raw will air live, as it takes place before WWE starts pre-taping future episodes of television.
So who could be? Well fans already know that Drake Maverick is sticking around for three more matches in the NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament, as he announced in an emotional video last week.
My immediate thoughts.@WWE @WWENXT #WWE #NXT @TripleH @ShawnMichaels #Cruiserweight pic.twitter.com/Afw58V7eo1— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) April 15, 2020
Then there's Mike and Maria Kanellis, who declared they would be making an announcement during Raw early Monday morning.
Tonight during Raw! Mike and I will be making an announcement!! #NonEssentialWrestlers #NonEssentialFamily #QuarantineLife #mondaythoughts @WWE @njpw1972 @IMPACTWRESTLING @ringofhonor @AEWrestling @RealMikeBennett pic.twitter.com/LxFclqZmbz— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) April 20, 2020
There's also the possibility that somebody like Rusev could make a comeback as some kind of swerve. Though given how many people within the company have been fired/furloughed legitimately in the past week, that might not be in the best taste.
Thank you All, Rusev out!— Miro (@RusevBUL) April 15, 2020
Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released:
- Rusev
- Drake Maverick
- Karl Anderson
- Luke Gallows
- EC3
- Curt Hawkins
- Heath Slater
- Eric Young
- Lio Rush
- Aiden English
- Sarah Logan
- Erick Rowan
- Primo
- Epico
- Mike Kanellis
- Maria Kanellis
- Zack Ryder
- No Way Jose
- Deonna Purrazzo
- Aleksandar Jaksic
- MJ Jenkins
- Dan Matha
- Alyssa Marino
- Taynara Conti
- Nick Comoroto
- Cezar Bononi
- Tino Sabbatelli
- Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)
- Mohamed Fahim
- Marcos Gomes
- Faisal Kurdi
- Hussain Aldagal
- Yifeng (Rocky)
