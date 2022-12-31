The 2022 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Match of the Year

With COVID-19 no longer hindering promotions from running inside packed arenas, the pro wrestling world was finally able to return to normal in 2022. And with that return came a tidal wave of outstanding matches, making this the toughest category to call during the nomination process. More than 30 matches were considered before the ComicBook's team of wrestling writers was able to narrow it down to five — three from WWE, one from AEW and one from the revived Ring of Honor promotion. Each brought something different to the table, whether it was a technical masterclass, a violent encounter or a long-awaited triumph.

And the winner for Match of the Year for 2022 is...

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell

"The American Nightmare" had a jaw-dropping 2022. The year started with him on his third reign as TNT while holding multiple positions backstage within AEW. But he and his wife Brandi opted to leave the company in mid-February, then chose to return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. But unlike so many stars of the past, Rhodes arrived with his AEW presentation completely intact, and he made it abundantly clear in his first promo that his only goal now was to finally win the WWE Championship, sending a loud and clear message that he would be positioned as a top star in the company.

Unfortunately, whatever plans WWE had for Rhodes were abruptly halted just two months later. Rhodes continued his feud with Rollins after their WrestleMania match, resulting in pay-per-view bouts at WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell inside the titular steel structure. But while training for that third match, Rhodes tore his pectoral completely off the bone days before the bout. WWE outright confirmed the injury on the day of the show but insisted Rhodes would still compete in the match anyway. He didn't reveal the severity of the injury until he was already in the ring, showing that half of his chest and his right arm had turned purple.

The oxygen inside Chicago's Allstate Arena was immediately sucked out as fans gasped over the condition Rhodes found himself in. And while there a level of discomfort in the opening minutes of the match, the fans became more invested the longer Rhodes continued to fight on. The match wound up going a whopping 24 minutes before Rhodes was able to pull out the victory, ending an incredibly emotional night on a triumphant note.

The nominees for Match of the Year are...