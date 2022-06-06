Cody Rhodes' Gnarly Bruise at Hell in a Cell Has WWE Fans Shook
Just hours before Hell in a Cell on Sunday night, WWE announced that the rumors regarding Cody Rhodes were true, and that the beloved Superstar had indeed been injured. The company's announcement revealed that Rhodes had injured his pectoral muscle during an altercation with Seth Rollins, and that the muscle had then been completely stripped from the bone during a workout. Still, for some reason, Rhodes planned to continue with the match.
Fans already thought it was crazy for Rhodes to fight Rollins in the main event on Sunday night, but that sentiment went even further when Rhodes entered the arena and took off his coat. A bruise covers one half of Rhodes' chest and stretches down onto his arm. It's an even more chilling injury than fans imagined.
"For the love of the game." – @CodyRhodes #HIAC pic.twitter.com/3bHlLl5UB9— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
The gnarly bruise caught the attention of the entire WWE Universe, both those in the arena for Hell in a Cell and the folks at home. Most are wondering how Rhodes is even able compete in the match, considering just how scary the bruise actually looks. Fans immediately took to Twitter to properly freak out over the injury.
You can check out some of the biggest reactions below!
Dude
OMG. Much respect to Cody Rhodes wow. Dude. #HIAC— Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 6, 2022
Awful
OMG Cody's chest looks awful. #HIAC— Zak Kinsella (@ZakKinsella) June 6, 2022
Shouldn't Be Wrestling
Holy shit! That looks horrible. Cody shouldn't be wrestling #HIAC— Phil Lindsey 👑♟ (@PhilDL616) June 6, 2022
Pure Insanity
Cody wrestling with a ripped pectoral muscle is pure insanity https://t.co/92hVy9ZkJ7— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 6, 2022
Tough
Cody Rhodes – tough dude.— Joe Mullinax (@JoeMullinax) June 6, 2022
How?
How the shit is he allowed to wrestle??!?!? pic.twitter.com/IX00BPohCS— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 6, 2022
Good Lord
Good Lord, Cody. Red, white, and bruise. #hiac— Lan Pitts➡️Rangerstop ATL (@pittsed_off) June 6, 2022
Not Too Funny
The crowd is giving a reaction like, "Guys, this isn't funny" #HIAC— Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) June 6, 2022
Hard to Watch
Good lord, this match is almost hard to watch. #CodyRhodes is a warrior but damn man, worried about him #HIAC— KnightofOA (@MattAguilarCB) June 6, 2022
"Professional"
I am questioning the medical professional who cleared Cody to wrestle. https://t.co/TwzsxJ5Ra7— Christian Hoffer (@CHofferCBus) June 6, 2022