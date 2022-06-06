Cody Rhodes' Gnarly Bruise at Hell in a Cell Has WWE Fans Shook

Just hours before Hell in a Cell on Sunday night, WWE announced that the rumors regarding Cody Rhodes were true, and that the beloved Superstar had indeed been injured. The company's announcement revealed that Rhodes had injured his pectoral muscle during an altercation with Seth Rollins, and that the muscle had then been completely stripped from the bone during a workout. Still, for some reason, Rhodes planned to continue with the match.

Fans already thought it was crazy for Rhodes to fight Rollins in the main event on Sunday night, but that sentiment went even further when Rhodes entered the arena and took off his coat. A bruise covers one half of Rhodes' chest and stretches down onto his arm. It's an even more chilling injury than fans imagined.

The gnarly bruise caught the attention of the entire WWE Universe, both those in the arena for Hell in a Cell and the folks at home. Most are wondering how Rhodes is even able compete in the match, considering just how scary the bruise actually looks. Fans immediately took to Twitter to properly freak out over the injury.

You can check out some of the biggest reactions below!