Daniel Garcia Announces He's Staying in AEW on Dynamite

On AEW Dynamite, Daniel Garcia made a surprising appearance for the first time since September's All Out pay-per-view. For weeks internet speculation that Garcia may depart AEW for a spot on WWE's NXT roster left AEW fans uneasy. Garcia offered fans an update in the ring about his optimistic future. While he's had the time to sit and think, he knows the answer isn't always the easy one or the most popular. However, he recognizes that it was important to look the fans in the eye and let them know his plan.

He says that he came to the conclusion he can do whatever he wants because he is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. Because he is one of the best, that it's only right that he stays where the best wrestle -- AEW. But this Garcia isn't someone that is going to get walked all over; this is the Garcia that AEW builds the future on the back of and starts changing things in AEW. He calls his shot to all the champions letting them know he's not safe and he's coming for them because the feeling is restored.

Garcia is one of AEW's original young stars that has been in the company since the AEW Dark days. He'd eventually win fans over with his in-ring skills and charisma, which earned his television time on both AEW Dynamite and Rampage. He would eventually align with Jericho for quite a few years, getting stuck into the internet-coined "JerichoVerse" but in the last few months he's gotten a real chance to shine on his own.

While he's taken some pretty big defeats over the last year -- including to Will Ospreay in July -- perhaps a shift is finally taking place. At AEW All Out when he competed against MJF, although he lost, he made a statement by attacking the star after the bell, finally putting that "happy to be here" persona aside. There's certainly no shortage of champions for him to take on, including the AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson whose days are quite literally numbered in the squared circle.

