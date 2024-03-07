Adam Copeland Makes Surprise AEW Dynamite Return, Challenges Christian Cage to I Quit Title Match

AEW Dynamite's season premiere featured a welcome return from Adam Copeland, and those who were worried we wouldn't see a rematch between Copeland and Christian Cage need not worry any longer. Killswitch and Daddy Magic matched up in the ring one-on-one, and after the victory, Killswitch headed backstage with Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Shayna Wayne, but was soon confronted with a chair by a returning Copeland. Copeland would catch a low blow and then run off Cage, and he had a message for the Champ. Copeland challenged Cage to a third match in Toronto, but this time the match would be an I Quit match, and would once again be for the TNT Championship.

Killswitch would defeat Daddy Magic, and that would draw out Daniel Garcia, who went right after Cage in a continuation of their feud at Revolution. Cage's group would manage to keep him at bay and head away from the ring, but then Cage was confronted by his former best friend and now his biggest threat Adam Copeland.

Everything was going @Christian4peeps way... until @RatedRCope gave him a reminder and a challenge#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/hssIOefj9L — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 7, 2024

Copeland came out with a chair and went right after Killswitch, hitting him and knocking him off the ramp. Then he grabbed Wayne and dispatched of him quickly, and although Shayna tried to take Copeland out with a low blow, but he managed to grab her arm and push her to the side, leaving Cage on his own.

Copeland started running after Cage, who jumped over the barricade and headed into the crowd. Copeland kept chasing him through the halls in the arena, and eventually, they made their way outside, where Cage stole a vehicle and drove off. Copeland then gave a quick promo and issued a challenge to Cage, which would make a trilogy of matches between the two since Copeland came to AEW.

Copeland challenged Cage to a third match in Toronto, but this time he added a twist. "Even though you just ran like a little b****, I know you're going to see this," Copeland said. "This has to end, where it started. Toronto, March 20th, Dynamite. Cope Cage 3, for the TNT Championship, in an I Quit match. See you there kid."

Cage won their first match but had to cheat to make it happen. Then Copeland won the rematch and also the TNT Championship, but Cage would cash in Killswitch's Title shot contract and defeat a spent Copeland to regain the Title. Copeland hasn't been seen in AEW since, but now he's back, and looking to finally take Cage's TNT Championship for good.

