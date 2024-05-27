Adam Copeland Brings Back Brood Entrance at AEW Double or Nothing

"The Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland went back to his roots during his TNT title defense at AEW Double or Nothing. Copeland has been on a tear since debuting in AEW, culminating in his second TNT Championship against his former friend, Christian Cage, in an "I Quit" match on AEW Dynamite in March. But as every champion knows, there are always contenders around every corner. Next up for Adam Copeland is Malakai Black and the House of Black, who are trying to bring out a darker part of Copeland. Unfortunately for the House of Black, that's exactly what Adam Copeland did with an old school Brood entrance.

As the lights went down low for the TNT Championship match between champion Adam Copeland and challenger Malakai Black, a red rosy hue was the only color that could be seen in the arena. After the music started to build, Adam Copeland rose through the floor, just like he used to do as part of The Brood in WWE alongside Gangrel and Christian. "The fires of Hell can't contain #TNT Champion Adam Copeland, but let's see if a BARBED WIRE STEEL CAGE can as he faces off against #HouseOfBlack's Malakai Black!" the official All Elite Wrestling account on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Thanks to help from his Brood associate Gangrel, Copeland was able to retain his TNT title. You can check out Adam Copeland's Brood entrance below.

Adam Copeland reflects on "I Quit" match against Christian Cage

"About Dynamite on Wednesday. When I first came back to wrestling back at the 2020 Rumble this was the match I always wanted to get to," Adam Copeland wrote on Instagram. "Face to face with @christian4peeps in our hometown 40 years after we first met. @aew made that possible. And Toronto you came out in force to have fun. I hope you did. Sure sounded like it and I'll never forget it. Ever. As a kid this night was the kind of scenario I dreamed about in art class. If you dream hard enough, even if it takes 40 years, it can happen. So without further ado….AND NEW TNT Champion!"

AEW Double or Nothing Results