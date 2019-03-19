Former WWE Superstar Adam Rose Announces His Retirement From Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Adam Rose took to Instagram on Monday with an announcement that he was officially retiring from professional wrestling. Rose, real name Raymond Leppan, first signed with the WWE in 2010 and worked for the developmental promotion Florida Championship Wrestling as the South American hunter Leo Kruger. He’d continue to work as Kruger for the next four years in both FCW and NXT once the rebooted brand took over as the official developmental show for WWE’s main roster. In March 2014 Rose debuted his more-famous party-loving gimmick, and within months he was shot up to the main roster to work as a midcarder.

In April 2016 Rose wrestled his final match on Monday Night Raw before being suspended for 60 days due to his second Wellness Policy violation. Three weeks later he was arrested on domestic violence and witness tampering charges. He was suspended indefinitely by the WWE on the same day as his arrest, and within two weeks he requested his release from the company.

Rose’s charges were later dropped and he continued to wrestle on the independent circuit sporadically over the next three years.

“I want to announce my full time retirement from the wonderful world of professional wrestling,” he wrote in his retirement announcement, posting a photo of himself as Adam Rose from his WWE days. “It’s been one hell of a ride. I will be fullfiling all dates currently booked but not taking any more bookings going forward. Thank you to the fans who supported me, the promoters who booked me, all the good brothers and sisters who worked with me. Mainly thank you to the @wwe for letting a 9 year old South African boy live his dream. Many blessings and so much love to all. Goodbye and thank you.”

Rose never won a championship during his time with the company. Along with working with his colorful Rosebud entourage, he also worked as a heel alongside Heath Slater, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.