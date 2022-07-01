AEW Star Reportedly Dealing With Serious Concussion

The past few months have been rather rough regarding injuries in the professional wrestling world, and the number of significant injuries has taken a toll on several events and creative plans in both AEW and WWE. Unfortunately, it seems there is another star dealing with an injury for AEW, as according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Adam Cole is believed to be dealing with a serious concussion. The report doesn't indicate any sort of timeframe for a return, but we wish Cole all the best and hope for a speedy recovery. Cole was already dealing with a torn labrum before heading into Forbidden Door, and the concussion likely affected how the ending to the match played out, though the end result was likely the same.

AEW is already dealing with some unfortunate injuries, including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Kyle O'Reilly, and more. The latest to join that list is Santana, who was pulled from Forbidden Door during the match. Omega has been sidelined for a while and had to get multiple injuries taken care of, so he wasn't expected to be back for Forbidden Door, but some of the other injuries did end up affecting the card.

Punk had just become AEW World Champion at Double or Nothing after defeating Hangman Adam Page, but he was hurt during that match and required surgery. In the meantime, AEW declared an Interim AEW Champion would be crowned until Punk gets back, and then they will have a match and unify the Titles, but Punk was initially expected to be wrestling on the Forbidden Door card.

Meanwhile, Danielson was also expected to be on the card, and many were excited to see what match-up he would be involved in. Kyle O'Reilly had also just recently started building up some steam, so it was unfortunate he couldn't take part either.

As for Cole, he recently was crowned the first-ever Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Champion, and Dr. Britt Baker was crowned the Women's Tournament Champion.

Hopefully, this recent rash of injuries subsides soon, and we wish Cole a speedy recovery.

H/T Wrestling News