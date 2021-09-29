Adam Cole Reacts to Kevin Owens’ Recent Mount Rushmore Reunion Tease

WWE’s Kevin Owens caused a frenzy on social media earlier this month when, out of the blue, he tweeted then quickly deleted the coordinates of Mount Rushmore. That, combined with reports that his contract is set to expire in January of next year, had fans suddenly wondering if he intended on leaving WWE and joining All Elite Wrestling alongside The Young Bucks and Adam Cole as the four were previously in a faction known as the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling faction in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. Owens hasn’t spoken on the matter since then, but Cole was asked about it while talking to Sports Illustrated this week.

“I got a kick out of the tweet,” Cole said. “Kevin is one of my best friends, and the friendship goes deeper than just pro wrestling. I’m very thankful for our friendship.”

Cole also added Owens has reached out to him every time something big happens in his career — “He’s one of the first people to text me, no matter what. Whether it was about NXT or Pro Wrestling Guerrilla or Japan, or now AEW, he’s [one] of the first people to reach out every single time.”

After wrestling Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37 and hitting Logan Paul with a Stunner, Owens had a relatively uneventful summer on WWE programming. The biggest thing that happened was the five-year anniversary of him winning the WWE Universal Championship for the first and only time.

“Man, the last five years have been a roller coaster. …The highs are great, but the lows, sometimes, they’re really hard to take for somebody who cares a lot, and who is very passionate about this, like I am. But I’ve been so lucky because I’ve had a really great career,” Owens said in a video addressed to fans. “I’ve had my wife, my kids, and my parents — who are all fantastic at helping me navigate through this. It’s not just them, I have really great friends, really great colleagues to go on this ride with. And I have everybody watching this right now.

“I’ve been lucky to have a loyal following along me for that ride. And that’s you guys, today, reminding me of what happened five years ago when I won the Universal Title. So I figured this was a good time to say thank you to all of you” he continued. “For being there for the highs, for being there for the lows, just for being there for the whole ride.”