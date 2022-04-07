Adam Page vs. Adam Cole AEW World Championship Rematch Announced

Adam “Hangman” Page confronted Adam Cole on this week’s AEW Dynamite, finally granting Cole the rematch he’s been wanting ever since he failed to win the AEW World Championship at Revolution. Page got directly in Cole’s face, mocking him for attempting to steal Hangman’s title belt recently, then said next week’s live AEW Rampage (April 15) would be in Texas. He decided to grant Cole the rematch, but only as a Texas Death Match.

Page was able to retain his title under that same stipulation against Lance Archer back in February, only that time it was the “Murderhawk Monster” who threw down the stipulation. If Page wins, it will be his sixth successful defense.

Videos by ComicBook.com

9 days from TONIGHT – LIVE from Dallas, TX on #AEWRampage next Friday April 15, it's a Texas Death Match for the #AEW World Championship between champion #Hangman @theadampage and @adamcolepro pic.twitter.com/JafQWv6hqI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022

