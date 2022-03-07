‘Hangman’ Adam Page Retains AEW World Championship in AEW Revolution Main Event

“Hangman” Adam Page’s reign as AEW World Champion rolled on with Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view as the champ successfully defeated Adam Cole to keep his gold. The bout saw Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish attempt to interfere late, allowing Cole to hit a low blow and set up a table outside the ring. But Page countered with a Deadeye off the apron, then the Dark Order ran down to chase off reDRagon. The final sequence saw Page undo his knee pad, hit Cole with his own version of The Boom finisher, then nail his second Buckshot Lariat of the night for the win.

Page’s reign is now at 114 days and he’s successfully retained the title four times, beating Bryan Danielson, Lance Archer and now Cole. His next opponent is unclear, but stay tuned for more updates as they become available!

