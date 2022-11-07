Top AEW Star Leaves Twitter

Former AEW World Champion Adam "Hangman" Page took to Twitter on Monday to announce he's departing from the app. It's unclear if it's because Elon Musk now owns the social media network and has some controversial opinions about how it should be run, or if there's a completely unrelated reason. He shared a number of links with his final tweet, the last of which was to a YouTube video of beautiful stallions from around the world.

Page suffered a concussion on the Oct. 18 episode of AEW Dynamite during an AEW World Championship match with Jon Moxley. The bout ended at just under 12 minutes when Moxley delivered a King Kong Lariat to Page, prompting him to attempt a flip bump and land on the side of his head. The referee immediately called for the bell and named Moxley the winner. Other than saying "thank you" to everyone who offered him support, Page had been silent on Twitter up until Monday.

AEW's Hangman Page Injury Update

AEW President Tony Khan gave an update on Page with First Coast News on Oct. 21, saying (h/t Fightful), "He's doing really well, I talked to him just in the past 24 hours, and also saw him not long after he was officially cleared and saw him after he came back, not long after we took him to the hospital and he got out. It was great to see him in good spirits that night. About 90 minutes after he got hurt, he was smiling and feeling pretty good. That's about as fortunate as we could be given that he got knocked out in the match.

"I thought the doctors and the referee handled it really well," Khan added. "That's what you have to do in a big fight. If one of the fighters is hurt, you need a referee that is going to come in, do the right thing, and stop the fight. The doctors took care of him, got him out of there, I thought Jon handled it well in his interview. He was very classy after and once they safely got Hangman out of there, we saw going forward it's going to be Jon Moxley vs. MJF."

