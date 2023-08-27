AEW All In: Saraya Becomes the New AEW Women's World Champion

The AEW Women's World Championship was on the line at All In: London and four of AEW's biggest stars were battling for the right to call themselves Champion. Hikaru Shida looked to retain her Title, while Britt Baker, Saraya, and Toni Storm were hoping to put an end to her reign. It looked as if The Outcasts would dominate early, but several miscommunications between Storm and Saraya would lead to them turning on each other, even as Ruby Soho tried to keep the team together. After Storm accidentally hurt Saraya's mother in the crowd, the team fell apart, and Saraya would spray paint into Storm's face and pin her to become the new AEW Women's World Champion.

At the start of the match, Storm went after Baker and then Saraya went after Shida, but soon Storm and Saraya were teaming up on Shida. They slammed her down and then teamed up again on Baker, but she was able to knock them down with a neckbreaker and go for the cover. Saraya kicked out of the attempt, and then Baker and Storm locked up. Unfortunately, some dissent was growing, as Storm and Saraya both tried to pin Baker and were confused on the plan.

That allowed Shida to break things up and hit a jumping knee on Saraya, followed by a suplex of Saraya directly into Storm. Shida then hit Storm with a series of punches to the head, but Saraya broke it up by slamming Shida onto the ring apron. Baker took down Storm but ate a superkick from Saraya.

Storm then put Baker by the barricade and Saraya's mother held Baker for Storm, but when Storm missed Baker she collided with Saraya's mother, and that angered Saraya. Saraya punished Baker and Shida and then went after Storm, who profusely apologized. Saraya then grabbed Storm's hair and slapped her, and Storm punched back. Saraya and Storm continued to fight in the ring, and then Storm took off the turnbuckle pad.

Ruby Soho then ran out before Storm could kick Saraya and tried to stop her teammates from fighting. Then Storm pushed Soho, and that set up Saraya to knock Storm down. Baker then hit Shida and Storm hit Baker, but Baker responded with a superkick that sent Storm into Saraya, but Saraya kicked out of the unexpected cover. Saraya then put Storm in a submission but Baker took advantage and tried to pin Storm.

Then it was Saraya vs. Shida, and Shida couldn't finish the move, but then slammed Baker into Saraya with a Falcon Arrow. Shida then went up top and hit the Meteora on Saraya for the cover, but Saraya kicked out. Shida then set up for the Katana and hit it, covering Saraya, but Baker broke it up. Baker tried for the lockjaw on Shida, but Shida kept blocking it. Saraya came in and hit Storm with the spray paint in the eyes and covered her. Saraya got the three count and the win, becoming the new AEW Women's World Champion.

AEW Zero Hour:

Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship Match: MJF and Adam Cole (C) def. Aussie Open

Main Show:

AEW World Championship: MJF (C) vs. Adam Cole

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (C) def. The Young Bucks

AEW Women's Championship: Saraya (C) def. Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker, and Toni Storm

Real World's Championship Match: CM Punk (C) def. Samoa Joe

AEW World Trios Championship: The House of Black (C) vs The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass

Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White) & Konosuke Takeshita def. The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi)

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

Stadium Stampede: Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) def. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana, & Ortiz

Coffin Match: Christian Cage & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting

AEW All In: London is now live on Pay-Per-View

