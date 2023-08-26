Britt Baker Says AEW Women's World Title Match at All In Has 'Four of the Best in the World Right Now'

Britt Baker says all four stars in the AEW Women's World Title match at All In are "four of the best in the world right now"

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will be looking to reclaim the AEW Women's World Championship at All In: London this Sunday after earning a spot in the 4-Way Championship match, but it won't be easy. Baker will step into the ring with an all-star roster of competitors in AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Saraya, all of whom Baker has a history with in some way. Baker was involved in the very first All In, and now she will take part in AEW's biggest event yet, bringing things full circle. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Baker all about the match and All In overall, and regardless of whether she likes them personally or not, Baker says the four women in the match are four of the best in the world right now.

Baker has a history with all three of her opponents, either as allies or enemies, and Baker feels like that gives her an advantage heading into the match. "I think I have that to my advantage actually. I think I have the most history with all of the girls involved, more than any of the other girls, "Baker said. "I definitely think that's on my side. I know what to expect. I know the strengths and weaknesses. I really know these girls. At the same time, differences aside, I think this is a great set of girls to make history with, whether I like them personally or not. I would say we're four of the best in the world right now. Who better to make noise with than four of the best?"

(Photo: AEW)

For Baker, being involved in this year's All In was something she had to do, and the Baker showing up at this All In is a much different person than the one stepping into the first ever All In back in 2018. "Yeah, so the first All In, in 2018, I was so nervous in the sense that I felt like I almost didn't belong. No one really knew who I was. And this was such a star-studded show, and it was essentially the largest indie show I think ever ran. So there were so many eyes on this and being just an unknown name, it's a different kind of pressure."

(Photo: AEW)

"But then fast forward to this All In, I felt like there's no world where it wouldn't make sense for me to be on this show. I had to be on this All In, and that's a different kind of nervous, where it's the pressure to live up to what you're supposed to be doing, to the star that you're supposed to be," Baker said.

Speaking of the past, Baker recently brought back her old lab coat look, and we wanted to know if she has something else special planned for All In. "I don't know. We'll have to wait and see. When I was going through my gear bin, because I keep everything that I've ever had, and that was the first 'lab coat' that I ever walked to the ring in, because that was the first time in a big show that I was officially a dentist," Baker said. "I thought that was the coolest thing ever. Quality-wise, my jackets have come a long way, so I definitely think we'll see more of the glam that you see in my gear currently, but you're always going to have a throwback."

All In: London has a stacked card and plenty of Championship gold on the line throughout the event, and you can find the full card for both Zero Hour and the main show below.

AEW Zero Hour:

Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open (C) vs MJF and Adam Cole

Main Show:

AEW World Championship: MJF (C) vs. Adam Cole

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (C) vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Saraya. vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

Real World's Championship Match: CM Punk (C) vs Samoa Joe

AEW World Trios Championship: The House of Black (C) vs The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass

The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White) & Konosuke Takeshita

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

Stadium Stampede: Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana, Ortiz, and TBD vs. Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor), & TBD

Coffin Match: Christian Cage & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting

AEW All In: London takes place on August 27th.

