AEW All Out 2020 Predictions and Pressing Questions

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view this Saturday night with All Out. And while the show won't be back in the Sears Centre like last year, the promotion has still managed to stack the card's lineup with major title bouts and a handful of unique grudge matches. The show's headliner features AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF in a battle where neither man has suffered a pinfall loss inside of an AEW ring. Elsewhere we've got Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy in "Mimosa Mayhem," NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa making a special appearance to challenge Hikaru Shida and the latest chapter in the ongoing drama surrounding Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, FTR and the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Before the show gets underway, we've assembled ComicBook's team of wrestling writers to break down the biggest questions heading in the show. Who do you think will be holding the gold by the end of the night? Send us your predictions in the comments below!

Will MJF Be World Champion by the End of the Night? (Photo: AEW) Connor Casey: I'll go with yes. I'm not crazy about Moxley's title reign ending here, but I feel like they could easily give it back to him and have a do-over once they're touring arenas full of fans again. Friedman has had "mega star" written all over him for well over a year and now feels like the right time to pull the trigger and see what he can do with the top title. Ryan Droste: I am having a real hard time predicting this one. If we were in a normal environment with a sold out house, I'd be pretty confident in picking yes. I've long felt that MJF would take the title from Moxley. Having a partial audience here makes me question it. That being said, we could be in an environment without full arenas for a long time yet so delaying this might not be the right option. I'll say yes, title change. This is a toss-up, at best, though. Evan Valentine: In my heart of hearts, I want to say yes. I haven't encountered a "heel" like Maxwell Jacob Friedman before that often in the world of professional wrestling and having him lord over the rest of the AEW with the championship would make for some great television. prevnext

Who Gets the Next World Title Shot in the Casino Battle Royale? (Photo: Twitter/@AEWrestling) Connor: Since I have MJF winning I'll go with Darby Allin. But I definitely wouldn't be opposed to somebody like Eddie Kingston or Lance Archer winning it. Ryan: I love Darby Allin and would like to see him in the main event scene. If he's going to get a title shot and lose, though, I'm not sure I want to see it. I'd rather see him continue to build his stock. I like the idea of an Eddie Kingston victory. Imagine the promos between he and MJF. Evan: My love of Lucha Underground pushes me to say Pentagon Jr and you know what, I'm going to stick with that. It's his time. prevnext

Heel Hangman? The Return of The Cleaner? Four Horsemen? What Happens in the Tag Title Match? (Photo: AEW) Connor: There's so much to love about this story, but it's hard to tell how much of it will progress on Saturday night. My guess is FTR win the tag titles and Hangman and Omega have their long-awaited split. They gave a strong tease for Omega's "The Cleaner" gimmick on Being The Elite last week, but I think that's a little further down the road. Ryan: Doing the split in front of minimal fans would be such a downer. Like I said in the title match preview, I know we're in an environment that could still last for a long time but....man. The crowd at Revolution in February was on the edge of their seats waiting for that split. When it goes down, it will be huge. I'm of the opinion that Omega should be the heel when the split happens and Page should be the face. Could we see Omega go off with FTR in a new Horsemen, shocking everyone (and Page)? Evan: I think this one goes to FTR to be honest. Bringing down Kenny Omega and Adam Page would be a huge shot in the arm for them and it might just be wishful thinking on my part, but I think they have this one in the bag. prevnext

Who Gets Thrown in the Mimosa? (Photo: AEW) Connor: You don't put Chris Jericho in a match where there's a vat of mimosa and not throw him in it! Ryan: Gotta be Jericho. Evan: If you think this match doesn't end with Chris Jericho descending into a giant pool of Mimosa, I have a bridge to sell you. prevnext

Can Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa Save AEW's Women's Division (Photo: AEW) Connor: I don't think "save" is the right word, but between this match and Big Swole vs. Dr. Britt Baker there's a golden opportunity on this show for the women to shine. Having those four be the pillars of the division going forward is a good idea (I'm hoping Rosa sticks around beyond this one match), but the division as a whole just needs more time on Dynamite each week. Ryan: Rosa's involvement has no doubt boosted interest in a sluggish division. I agree with Connor that Swole/Baker is a great one and shows the talent that is here. Baker was on another level just before her injury and I still have faith this thing will turn around, but it really feels like All Out needs to be a major pivot point for the future of the division. Evan: The AEW has a long way to go before it is able to hit the current Women's roster that World Wrestling Entertainment currently has within the company, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed that this pair is going to be able to pull it out and help All Elite Wrestling ascend when it comes to their women's wrestling division. prevnext

Will We See Cody Rhodes at all During This Show? (Photo: AEW) Connor: I'll be the contrarian and say no. Rhodes hasn't said a word on Twitter since losing to Brodie Lee and isn't even doing his normal pre-pay-per-view media conference call or interviews. My guess is we're still ways out from him having any sort of presence. Ryan: He'll be on the show. Whether live or pre-taped from another location. Evan: 100%. He might be busy in Hollywood but I can't see a world where Rhodes doesn't make his presence known in some form or fashion, which could be as much as a video release that is aired during All Out. prevnext