AEW All Out: Blackpool Combat Club Betrays Bryan Danielson

The co-main event of AEW All Out saw Bryan Danielson defend the AEW World Championship against The Elite's Jack Perry. It was Perry's first time back in Chicago for quite some time, The fans were surprisingly on his side as he made his way to the ring, as they were chanting "Cry Me a River," the infamous chant that began at last year's All Out.

The match was to be expected as Danielson stays on the chase. Perry eventually catches up, and puts a chair in the ring. Perry puts him on a chair and hit a dropkick. He gets him back in the ring and hits him with punches off the turnbuckles. He goes for a neck breaker but only gets a two count. Perry takes over control for a large part of the second half of the match getting near falls. Jack pulls Bryce Remsburg into the way to avoid getting kicked by Danielson.

#AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson and TNT Champion Jack Perry are beating the absolute hell out of each other!



Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now!https://t.co/4jcuEfqq1q@BryanDanielson | @boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/bhHB2mxwQC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2024

Danielson calls to kick his head in when the Young Bucks come to make the save for Perry. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta run the Bucks off after they loss earlier In the night. Perry gets Bryce back into the match, but Danielson gets his second wind with slaps. He hits a German Suplex and a Busaiku Knee but Perry refuses to stay down. He hits it again and this time Perry stays down.

Danielson retained the title and celebrated with the fans when Killswitch entered the ring. Christian, Nick Wayne and Mother Wayne weren't far behind as Cage looked to potentially cash in his title opportunity. Mox stopped him and the rest of BCC and PAC followed. Mox hugs him but it's a complete swerve as Claudio uppercuts him and takes him off guard. He gets a plastic bag placed over his head and Wheeler is begging for them to stop. Medical tends to Danielson as the BCC and Marina walk off.

Mox has been quite candid about the company not belonging to certain people anymore and it seemed like a heel turn was quite inevitable. It'll be interesting to see where Wheeler will go from here as it looks like a title match between Mox and Danielson has all but to be confirmed.

AEW All Out Results

Chicago Street Fight: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

Willow Nightingale vs. MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

vs. Daniel Garcia AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay vs. PAC

vs. PAC TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

vs. Hikaru Shida Steel Cage: "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry

