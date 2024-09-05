Tony Khan Responds to Jon Moxley's Cryptic Promo, Speaks on AEW's Relationship With GCW Bloodsport

Jon Moxley is back with a new attitude. The former AEW World Champion returned to programming last week by calling out Darby Allin and delivering a cryptic warning to AEW broadcast talent Tony Schiavone that this "is not your company anymore." Later in the broadcast, Marina Shafir joined Moxley in a beatdown of AEW security guards backstage. Speculation on Moxley's motives have run wild, with some theories even going in the direction that former WWE executive Shane McMahon will get involved in this storyline. Moxley followed up his return with a second appearance on this week's AEW Dynamite, calling out Allin once again for "just a talk" and showing respect to The Elite's Young Bucks and Jack Perry.

Responding to a question from ComicBook's Liam Crowley at the AEW All Out media call, AEW President Tony Khan addressed Jon Moxley's cryptic AEW Dynamite promo, noting he has eternal gratitude for Moxley regardless of his enigmatic intentions.

"It's something to keep an eye on, it's definitely something to watch on AEW TV. We're very fortunate to have Jon Moxley in AEW and whatever he's referring to do whatever he he's doing, I think AEW is a better place with Jon Moxley here," Khan said. "Jon Moxley coming to AEW is one of the reasons we've been successful as a promotion. Whatever he's referring to when he speaks to Tony Schiavone, whatever he's been doing, however, this plays out, I am eternally grateful to Jon Moxley. He is a founding father of AEW and a trailblazer in professional wrestling, and a great author."

Moxley's recruitment of Marina Shafir raised eyebrows, as the two have never interacted on AEW programming prior to this. That said, Moxley and Shafir have the common denominator of being regular competitors for GCW Bloodsport, a worked-shoot style wrestling event promoted by former UFC Heavyweight Champion and current professional wrestler Josh Barnett. The next edition of GCW Bloodsport is slated for November 24th in Jersey City, New Jersey, one day after AEW Full Gear on November 23rd, which itself takes place eight miles away in Newark, New Jersey.

"I like Josh a lot. Josh is a really good guy," Khan spoke on his relationship with Barnett, who wrestled for AEW at AEW WrestleDream 2023. "I don't know the GCW people as well, but Josh and the Bloodsport people, I think we treat a little differently. We've had some people here that do stuff in GCW I know, Billie Starkz and some of the young wrestlers have had been there a good amount. Josh is a guy I respect and like very much and Josh has a lot of friends in AEW that I really, really, really like and respect. I would go out of my way to try to help those guys out, out of respect because that's how we do stuff."

AEW All Out goes down on Saturday, September 5th.