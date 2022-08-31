AEW All Out Casino Ladder Match Lineup Confirmed
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm seven of the eight competitors in the Casino Ladder Match booked for Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. The lineup consists of Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, both of the Lucha Brothers, La Faccion Ingobernable's Andrade El Idolo and Rush and Dante Martin. The eighth competitor, "The Joker," won't be revealed until the match itself. The winner gets a shot at Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship down the road.
This specific type of Ladder Match has only taken place twice in AEW, and both times it was won by the surprise final entrance. Brian Cage won his shot at the AEW title at the 2020 Double or Nothing pay-per-view (only to lose later that summer) and Adam Page would win as the surprise entrant when the match took place on the Oct. 6, 2021, episode of Dynamite. That victory propelled him to beat Kenny Omega for the title at Full Gear 2021 and hold the championship for the next six months.
This Sunday at ALL OUT,— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 31, 2022
the Casino Ladder Match winner will earn a future shot at the @AEW World Championship!
The field:@ringofhonor World Champion @ClaudioCSRO#ROH Pure Champion @WheelerYuta@PENTAELZEROM@ReyFenixMx@rushtoroblanco@AndradeElIdolo@lucha_angel1 +
The Joker! pic.twitter.com/M9IBv44RxN
Who do you think gets the final spot in the match? Will it be someone returning from injury like Adam Cole? Could this be how MJF winds up back on TV? Or could it be the signing of a new free agent? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments and check out the updated All Out lineup below:
- AEW World Trios Championship Finals
- Interim AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed
- TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Athena
- Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal & The Motor City Machine Guns
- Casino Ladder Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Rush vs. Dante Martin vs. TBA
- Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho
- Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage
- Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- (Kickoff) Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii