AEW All Out Casino Ladder Match Lineup Confirmed

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm seven of the eight competitors in the Casino Ladder Match booked for Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. The lineup consists of Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, both of the Lucha Brothers, La Faccion Ingobernable's Andrade El Idolo and Rush and Dante Martin. The eighth competitor, "The Joker," won't be revealed until the match itself. The winner gets a shot at Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship down the road.

This specific type of Ladder Match has only taken place twice in AEW, and both times it was won by the surprise final entrance. Brian Cage won his shot at the AEW title at the 2020 Double or Nothing pay-per-view (only to lose later that summer) and Adam Page would win as the surprise entrant when the match took place on the Oct. 6, 2021, episode of Dynamite. That victory propelled him to beat Kenny Omega for the title at Full Gear 2021 and hold the championship for the next six months.

Who do you think gets the final spot in the match? Will it be someone returning from injury like Adam Cole? Could this be how MJF winds up back on TV? Or could it be the signing of a new free agent? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments and check out the updated All Out lineup below: