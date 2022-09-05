AEW All Out: Fans Speculate on The Devil's True Identity
AEW fans are speculating about the identity of the winner of the the Casino Ladder Match. AEW All Out kicked off with a pretty confusing finish. With Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Muedo, Dante Martin, Wheeler Yuta, RUSH, Andrade El Idolo, and Claudio Castagnoli all vying for a shot at a future title shot, the entire ring was cleared by a group of hooded and masked men. One of those masked men climbed the ladder and revealed himself as Stokely Hathaway. Afterwards, the final participant of the match, the mystery "Joker" appeared wearing a Devil mask. Hathaway handed the oversized poker chip to the Devil, officially ending the match. However, the Devil chose not to reveal his identity to the crowd.
A mystery wrestler, of course, leaves plenty of room for speculation, and AEW fans are guessing who the "Devil" might be. Check out some of the best guesses and reactions we've seen to the Devil's sudden appearance.
AEW Storytelling is Insane
All these “Sympathy for the Devil” receipts are crazy.
AEW storytelling is actually insane!#AEWAllOut— Jonathan (@JPsWrestling) September 5, 2022
Brilliant Use of Sympathy With the Devil
Absolutely brilliant use of Sympathy for the Devil. Despite the crowds reaction. @AEW @TonyKhan #ALLOUT #AEW #aewallout2022 pic.twitter.com/A8iPgtWtEw— Slimslamxx (@SlimSlamxx) September 5, 2022
It's MJF cause I
One side of AEW fanbase: “It’s MJF the song was Symphony of the devil MJF is the devil he knows Stokely etc etc”
The other side of AEW fanbase: “It’s MJF cause I recognise his ass shape”— Bozzy #TrustbustersSZN (@BozzyNZ) September 5, 2022
We All Know Who This Is
Who else is coming out to sympathy for the Devil we all know who this is @The_MJF #AEW #AEWALLOUT pic.twitter.com/qqJEHAylKV— Bulletproof Marcus Gray 🪬 (@wolfkingvillian) September 5, 2022
Not the Masked Magician
Not the Masked Magician! #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/GqfTyWDprP— Alex Lajas⚡️ (@queenoftheringg) September 5, 2022
Devil Mask is Sick
#MJF's #Devil mask is sick. #AEW #AEWAllOut #AllOut #TheJoker pic.twitter.com/M6FtE6JylW— The Wrestling Burn (@WrestlingBurn) September 5, 2022
Eh Mr Joker?
Sympathy for the Devil eh Mr Joker?#aew #mjf pic.twitter.com/e9UNLw2je8— MachineShaheen (@ShaFiend101) September 5, 2022
Sympathy for the Devil
The Joker entrance theme was 'Sympathy for the Devil' by The Rolling Stones...
AEW posted this on April 14th:
I guess that confirms, the Joker was MJF.#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/CeC17eiESM— David (@thedavidserras_) September 5, 2022