AEW All Out: Fans Speculate on The Devil's True Identity

AEW fans are speculating about the identity of the winner of the the Casino Ladder Match. AEW All Out kicked off with a pretty confusing finish. With Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Muedo, Dante Martin, Wheeler Yuta, RUSH, Andrade El Idolo, and Claudio Castagnoli all vying for a shot at a future title shot, the entire ring was cleared by a group of hooded and masked men. One of those masked men climbed the ladder and revealed himself as Stokely Hathaway. Afterwards, the final participant of the match, the mystery "Joker" appeared wearing a Devil mask. Hathaway handed the oversized poker chip to the Devil, officially ending the match. However, the Devil chose not to reveal his identity to the crowd.

A mystery wrestler, of course, leaves plenty of room for speculation, and AEW fans are guessing who the "Devil" might be. Check out some of the best guesses and reactions we've seen to the Devil's sudden appearance.