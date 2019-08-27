AEW All Out Full Card

All Elite Wrestling’s All Out pay-per-view event will mark AEW’s final live show before its weekly live show begins on TNT on Oct. 2. The show, a spiritual successor to the All In event from the previous year, will once again take place at the Sears Centre just outside of Chicago and sold out in mere minutes once tickets went on sale.

The event’s card is headlined by Chris Jericho vs. “Hangman” Adam Page, where the winner will be crowned the inaugural AEW World Champion. Other notable matches include Kenny Omega vs. Pac, Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears and The Lucha Brothers vs. The Young Bucks in a ladder match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out All Out‘s full card below!

AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page

AEW will crown its first champion at All Out in a battle between one of its young rising stars in Adam Page and one of its biggest names in Chris Jericho. The two combatants both qualified for the match by winning back at Double or Nothing, with Page winning the 22-man Casino Battle Royale and Jericho beating Kenny Omega in the main event.

At Fight for the Fallen Jericho managed to nail Page with a sneak attack while dressed as one of the Dark Order’s “Creepers,” busting him open with repeated strikes, a Codebreaker and his new Judas Effect finisher. Page got a bit of revenge by attacking Jericho during a promo later in the show, but the two were eventually separated by a group of wrestlers, producers and referees.

If he wins, Jericho will officially be a seven-time world champion.

Kenny Omega vs. Pac

Kenny Omega was originally supposed to face Jon Moxley at All Out as the culmination of their months-long feud. However due to a MRSA infection in his elbow Moxley had to pull out of the match just eight days before the show, forcing AEW to make a quick substitution. The company officials found one in Pac.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was supposed to make his AEW debut back at Double or Nothing against Adam Page, but reported “creative differences” caused him to back out of the show. While he stated in-character that he was never coming to AEW, Pac remained on the company’s official roster page and was confirmed to still be a member of the roster by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks in various interviews.

AAA World Tag Team Championships: Lucha Brothers vs. Young Bucks (Ladder Match)

The rivalry between The Young Bucks, Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. goes back to the beginning of the year, when Matt and Nick Jackson casually refereed to the two luchadores as the “second best” tag team in the world when they offered for the duo to join All Elite Wrestling. The pair responded by attacking the Bucks at a Double or Nothing fan rally, leading to a surprise match for the AAA World Tag Team Championships at the Rey de Reyes event in March where the Bucks won the titles minutes after the Lucha Bros. had acquired them.

The Bucks then beat the Lucha Bros. at Double or Nothing, but the feud was far from over. The luchadores won back the tag titles at a AAA event in June, followed by The Bucks teaming with Kenny Omega to beat the brothers and Laredo Kid in a six-man tag match at Fyter Fest. After beating SCU at Fight for the Fallen, Pentagon and Fenix grabbed a ladder and challenged the Bucks to a ladder match at the Sears Centre.

Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears

After making his AEW debut at Double or Nothing, Shawn Spears made a shocking heel turn at Fyter Fest in June when he nailed Cody Rhodes with an unprotected chair shot right to the head. Rhodes needed 10 staples in the back of his head as a result of the injury, and a feud between the former long-time friends officially began.

Spears later enlisted the help of Tully Blanchard, who will operate as his manager for the match. Because of the special rules in their match contract, Rhodes will only be allowed to bring out one person for Saturday night’s match.

The Best Friends vs. The Dark Order

AEW president Tony Khan announced in an interview with Steve Austin that AEW would be hosting a tournament to crown the first AEW World Tag Team Champions once their live weekly show on TNT begins.

Since then teams have been battling for a first-round bye in the bracket, with The Best Friends beating SCU and Private Party at Fyter Fest and The Dark Order beating Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy and Angelico & Jack Evans at Fight for the Fallen. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor will now take on Stu Grayson and Evil Uno at All Out, with the winner earning the bye.

Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc

Allin, Janela and Havoc failed to win a six-man tag match at Fight for the Fallen, and as a result all three men have yet to win a match at an AEW event. The three broke out into a brawl after Fight for the Fallen, leading to a triple threat match getting booked.

Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

Riho and Hikaru Shida were on the winning side of a six-woman tag match back at Double or Nothing. And based on the latest reports, their singles match at All Out will have major implications for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that the winner of the Riho/Shida match will take on the winner of the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale at the TNT premiere for the inaugural AEW Women’s World Championship. AEW has yet to confirm that stipulation.

Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt vs. SoCal Uncensored

Thanks to a few premonitions on the latest Being The Elite, Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian all came to the conclusion that they should take on Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt in a six-man tag match at All Out.

While Stunt is easily the smallest member of the male roster at 5-foot-2, Luchasaurus will make up the size differences at a whopping 6-foot-5, 233 pounds.

The Buy-In Preshow

AEW has announced two matches for the All Out free kickoff show.

The first will be a tag team bout between Angelico & Jack Evans and Private Party. The latter team has already been added to the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament, and they’ll face The Young Bucks in the first round on Oct. 9. Meanwhile Evans and Angelico have yet to win a match under the AEW banner.

The second bout will feature the return of the 21-man Casino Battle Royale, only this time the match will feature 21 women. The rules are the same as last time with a new group of women entering the match at timed intervals, and the winner will be added to the AEW Women’s World Championship match at the TNT premiere.

Participants in the match include Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Allie, Brandi Rhodes, Ivelisse, Jazz, Big Swole, Sadie Gibbs and Teal Piper (daughter of “Rowdy” Roddy Piper).