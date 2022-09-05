AEW Fans Think The Devil Is MJF by his Butt
AEW fans are pointing to some meaty evidence that MJF is the mysterious Devil who won the Casino Ladder match at All Out. AEW opened up its All Out PPV with a ladder match featuring Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo, Andrade El Idolo, Rush, Dante Martin, and a mystery entrant. The winner of the match was guaranteed a title shot of their choosing. However, the match ended in controversy when Stokely Hathaway and his recently formed (and unnamed) faction stormed the ring and retrieved the oversized poker chip before handing it over to a masked "Devil" who was revealed to be the mystery entrant.
There is some strong evidence that the Devil is MJF, who has been off of AEW television for several months. From the use of "Sympathy With the Devil" to the way that the Devil entered the ring, fans are convinced that MJF is the Devil. There was one other, more physical piece of evidence that fans pointed to when claiming that MJF is the leader of Hathaway's new faction. Namely, fans are claiming that the Devil is packing the same junk in the trunk as MJF. The haunches are identical, the rear is a near match, the butts are one and the same, or at least what some AEW fans think.
Check out the evidence below and let us know what you think:
Lemme See His Butt
I was like wait lemme see that butt to see if that’s MJF 😂😂😂 #aewallout— Megan (@_melrakki) September 5, 2022
The walk and the butt match
My sister: this is MJF, the walk and the butt match— Justen Jess (@justenwrites) September 5, 2022
I know those butt cheeks
Meg – "I know those butt cheeks. That's MJF." #AEWAllOut— Matt (@headaboveH2O_) September 5, 2022
His beautiful glutes
If that wasn’t MJF’s beautiful glutes I’ll cashapp someone $500— Appalachian Pixie (@HillbillyPixie) September 5, 2022
That's 100% his butt
My friend: yeah it's MJF, he did all his body language things, the foot swipe, the walk-— Tanya 💙🧡✨ (@minacoleta) September 5, 2022
Me: also that's 100% his butt
My friend:
Me:
My wife recognized his butt.
#TheJoker it's @The_MJF go back and watch his ring entrance in past. He wipes his feet and the way he put his arms up. Also my wife recognized his butt. Lol #aewallout2022 #AEW— John Osborn (@JohnnyRyzing) September 5, 2022
They've drawn his butt 1000 times.
Wrestling Fujoshi are breaking the News that MJF is back wrestling hours or even days before Dave Meltzer purely because they can tell it's him despite wearing a mask because have drawn his butt 1000 times and recognize it— Kurt Anal (@AnimeSerbia) September 5, 2022