MJF Throws a Twitter Tantrum After AEW All Out Loss

Jon Moxley successfully retained his AEW World Championship on Saturday night at the All Out pay-per-view against MJF. But, as the challenger was quick to point out on Twitter afterward, the champ had to break a rule in order to do it. The final sequence of the match saw Wardlow try to toss the Dynamite Diamond Ring to Friedman while distracting the referee, but MJF failed to make the catch. Moxley caught him trying to scramble for the ring and hit his Paradigm Shift finisher for the win — a move that had been explicitly banned from the match.

Moxley joked in his post-show promo and media scrum that Friedman only lost because he tried to cheat. This prompted Friedman to go on a tirade on Twitter, shouting at everyone about how he lost.

We aren’t gonna talk about the fact he cheated?!?!?!?! — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 6, 2020

Fuck wardlow. My bad, not like I was in a brutal war or anything. Actually....fuck all of you. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 6, 2020

He even tried to call out Moxley's wife Renee Young (now Renee Paquette after leaving WWE).

Your husband cheated in the match like a coward. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 6, 2020

"This is a man's game babe. You'll get there one day," Renee responded.

Even if Friedman tries to use that ending to justify a rematch, he'll have to wait for a while. Lance Archer won the 21-man Casino Battle Royale earlier in the night, earning himself a championship match with Moxley. The two clashed at Wrestle Kingdom 14 in a Texas Death Match back in January, resulting in Moxley winning back the IWGP United States Championship.

