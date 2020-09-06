AEW All Out: Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Championship in Controversial Main Event
Jon Moxley successfully retained the AEW World Championship at AEW's All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, but Maxwell Jacob Friedman might have an argument for a rematch. Late in the bout Wardlow attempted to toss the Dynamite Diamond Ring to Friedman, but he failed to make the catch. With the referee's back turned, Moxley hit his Paradigm Shift finisher (a move he agreed would be banned from the match) and pinned the cocky young upstart.
Moxley celebrated after the match, and the broadcast was quick to remind everyone that Lance Archer (who won the Casino Battle Royale earlier in the night) will get the next shot at the championship. Moxler and "The Murderhawk Monster" clashed in a Texas Death Match earlier this year at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 14 over the IWGP United States Championship, a title Moxley has held ever since.
Check out the full results from All Out below:
- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley def. MJF
- Mimosa Mayhem Match: Orange Cassidy def. Chris Jericho— the only way to win is by pinfall, submission or getting tossed into a vat of mimosa.
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page
- Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall def. The Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson)
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Thunder Rosa
- Broken Rules Match: Matt Hardy def. Sammy Guevara — if Hardy loses, he will quit AEW
- Casino Battle Royale: Lance Archer def. 20 competitors (Winner Gets an AEW World Championship Match)
- The Young Bucks def. Jurassic Express
- Tooth and Nail Match: Britt Baker def. Big Swole
- (The Buy-In Kickoff) Private Party def. The Dark Order
- (The Buy-In Kickoff) Joey Janela def. Serpentico