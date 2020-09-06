AEW All Out: Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Championship in Controversial Main Event

✖

Jon Moxley successfully retained the AEW World Championship at AEW's All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, but Maxwell Jacob Friedman might have an argument for a rematch. Late in the bout Wardlow attempted to toss the Dynamite Diamond Ring to Friedman, but he failed to make the catch. With the referee's back turned, Moxley hit his Paradigm Shift finisher (a move he agreed would be banned from the match) and pinned the cocky young upstart.

Moxley celebrated after the match, and the broadcast was quick to remind everyone that Lance Archer (who won the Casino Battle Royale earlier in the night) will get the next shot at the championship. Moxler and "The Murderhawk Monster" clashed in a Texas Death Match earlier this year at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 14 over the IWGP United States Championship, a title Moxley has held ever since.

