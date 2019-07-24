AEW All Out: New Match Announced, Updated Card

AEW’s biggest event in their short history, All Out, is just over one month away and the card continues to grow.

On Tuesday, the promotion announced a new match for the event at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Illnois: Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Joey Janela. The bout was made public via the AEW Twitter page.

#AEWAllOut

Saturday, August 31st, 2019 – @Sears_Centre – Chicago, IL

Joey Janela vs Jimmy Havoc vs Darby Allin

LIVE on Pay Per View pic.twitter.com/R0X5ADL9VQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 23, 2019

This brings the AEW All Out card up to six matches. That card so far is as follows:

Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin

Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard)

Winners Receive A First Round Bye In The AEW Tag Titles Tournament

Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson)

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

AAA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match

Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix) (C) vs. The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson)

AEW World Championship Match

Chris Jericho vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

Also on Tuesday, AEW released the second edition of their Road To All Out series on YouTube. You can check out the latest episode below, which features Tully Blanchard.

ComicBook will have full coverage of AEW All Out throughout the entire Labor Day holiday weekend.