Watch: Orange Cassidy Debuts, Saves the Best Friends From The Dark Order

The Dark Order punched their ticket to the second round of the AEW World Tag Team Tournament on Saturday night by beating The Best Friends at the All Out pay-per-view.

Late in the match Evil Uno distracted the referee while his gang of “creepers” attacked Chuck Taylor outside the ring. That left Trent wide open to get hit with their Fatality finisher and get pinned.

The pair attempted to kidnap Trent after the match, but were saved by none other than a debuting Orange Cassidy.

The two gave Cassidy a group hug afterwards as a thank you.

Back in early June AEW president Tony Khan confirmed while on The Steve Austin show that the company planned on crowning their first tag team champions via a single-elimination tournament. Two triple threat tag matches where then booked, with Taylor and Beretta beating SoCal Uncensored and Private Party at Fyter Fest and Grayson and Uno beating Angelico & Jack Evans and A Boy and His Dinosaur at Fight For the Fallen. Thanks to those wins, the two teams qualified for a match at All Out, where the winner would be awarded a first-round bye in the tournament.

The only match that has been confirmed for the tournament so far is The Young Bucks vs. Private Party, which will take place on the Oct. 9 episode of AEW’s TNT live show.