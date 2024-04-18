AEW and ROH Trios Titles To Be Unified at Dynasty Pay-Per-View

On AEW Dynamite yet another match was added to this weekend's AEW Dynasty pay-per-view card -- a "winner takes all" style match for the ROH Six Man and AEW Trios Championships. Since The Bang Bang Scissor Gang officially split up and Bullet Club Gold won the ROH titles, the writing appeared to be on the wall. There's hardly a need for two of the same divisions when the companies have so much crossover between them and virtually the same rosters. While the ROH Six Man Championships have been around a lot longer with an impressive lineage, it appears that they will be consolidated into the Undisputed World Trios Champions.

"I think that's very cool and it'll create a lot of great opportunities for the top trios out there," Khan stated on the AEW Dynasty media call. "And I think it's very exciting, you know, some consolidation and unification of championships and we have two great trios here, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn who won their championships dating back last year and with Jay White and the Gunns. I have a ton of respect for all six men. They have a lot of history with each other and it should be an excellent match. We had an injury this past week and I had been waiting to confirm this match on the card. Just to, you know, give you guys a look behind the curtain at the process, when we got the clearance from the doctors I was really excited to be able to add this match to the card and I know the fans in St. Louis will be excited to see these wrestlers and it's something fun for the fans all over the world."

The AEW Trios Championships were introduced back in 2022 with a trios tournament. The finalists -- The Elite's Young Bucks and Kenny Omega and Dark Order with Hangman Page -- would go on to battle it out at AEW All Out. The Elite came out on top but would be suspended pending an investigation for "Brawl Out," thereby forcing them to relinquish the titles. On AEW Dynamite the next week, Death Triangle and The Best Friends competed for the vacant championships which Death Triangle won. They'd go on to have a decent reign but when The Elite returned they'd enter a "Best of Seven" series which saw The Elite reclaim the titles they never really lost. Despite some very dominant title reigns, overall the championships have left a lot to be desired.

The match is scheduled to take place on AEW Dynasty Zero Hour which is a free one hour pre-show ahead of AEW pay-per-view events. It will stream live for free on the company's YouTube channel.