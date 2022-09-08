New AEW World Trios Champions Crowned on AEW Dynamite

New AEW World Trios Champions were crowned on this week's AEW Dynamite, as Tony Khan confirmed Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks had been stripped of the titles for their involvement in the locker room brawl that took place after Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. The Elite beat Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds and John Silver at the end of an eight-man tournament at All Out to become the first champions, but then allegedly confronted Punk following explosive comments he made during the media scrum.

It was reported on Wednesday morning that they, along Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa and various backstage officials were suspended for their actions. It's still unclear if Punk and Ace Steel were suspended as well or if they've been let go by the company. Khan's announcement stated new champions would be crowned via an already-scheduled match between two of the longest-tenured trios in the company, The Best Friends and Death Triangle.

The latter team wound up pulling out the win, with Pac delivering Black Arrow for the win. Death Triangle's victory now makes PAC a double champion, having held the AEW All-Atlantic Championship since Forbidden Door. While other wrestlers, including Omega, have held multiple championships at once while on AEW's roster, this marks the first time a wrestler holds two AEW titles at the same time.

Punk was stripped of the AEW World Championship as well, though that will be crowned via a six-man tournament beginning on tonight's episode. Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin will take place tonight, the winners of those matches will face Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley respectively on next week's Dynamite and the finals will be held at AEW Grand Slam on Sept. 21.

This story is developing...