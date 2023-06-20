AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery Announce New AEW: Figure Fighters Mobile Game

AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports announced a new mobile game, AEW: Figure Fighters, on Tuesday. The press release for the free-to-play game explains it, "will feature 3D animated versions of AEW wrestlers battling it out in the ring, allowing fans to expand their fandom and love for the show. Fans will be able to collect and level up their favorite wrestlers, play in various game modes, and complete numerous challenges." The game is set for a 2024 release. Stay tuned for further updates.

The announcement comes just nine days before the release of AEW's first console title, AEW Fight Forever. The game will be released on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

"Since our initial announcement, fans worldwide have shown unbridled passion around the launch of Fight Forever, and AEW has proven through our exciting storylines and hard-hitting wrestling action that good things come to those who wait," AEW's Tony Khan said in the Fight Forever press release when the release date was finally confirmed for June 29. "With Fight Forever, Kenny and our world-class team have delivered an authentic, nostalgic feel of wrestling games past, along with the unmatched creativity that AEW brings to the table. It's going to be cool to see our fans finally getting a fresh and much-needed alternative next-gen console wrestling game on June 29. AEW has the greatest fans on the planet, and I'm excited for them to experience this new way to engage with our stars."

AEW returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with its annual crossover with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Forbidden Door. Emanating from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the show will be headlined by Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship and a dream match between "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson and "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada.

AEW Dynamite Card (June 21, 2023)

Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia & Zack Sabre Jr.

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki vs. Action Andretti, Darius Martin & AR Fox

The Hardys vs. The Gunnts

Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe (Concession Stand Brawl)

TBS Championship: Kris Statlander vs. Taya Valkyrie

Kris Statlander vs. Taya Valkyrie

