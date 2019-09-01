AEW Announces Full Gear PPV For November 9th

All Elite Wrestling will return to pay-per-view with Full Gear on November 9th in Baltimore, Maryland.

The show was announced during Saturday night’s All Out event at the sold-out Sears Centre outside of Chicago, Illinois.

Videos by ComicBook.com

AEW’s two-hour weekly live TNT show will premiere on Oct. 2 at the sold-out Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.. From there, the company has already announced weekly episode tapings in Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Charleston (West Virginia) and Charlotte. The Young Bucks confirmed on Thursday at Starrcast that the company would be returning to the Sears Centre for the Nov. 27 episode, while Cody Rhodes hinted that the company was looking to bring an episode of television and a pay-per-view to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta in the near future.