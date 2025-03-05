WWE’s Cora Jade Suffers Possible Knee Injury During NXT

Injuries are an unfortunate part of wrestling, but no one wants to see someone go down with one, especially after returning from one relatively recently. Unfortunately, that seemed to have happened during tonight’s WWE NXT, as during a match between Cora Jade and Jordynne Grace Jade had to lean back against the turnbuckle after something seemingly happened with her knee. It was hard to make out what she was saying, but a referee checked in with her and then threw up the X sign, which means a genuine injury has happened. There’s good news here though, as Jade just posted an update on her status, saying that while she was rocked her knees “are all good”. Seems like she will be back in action sooner rather than later.

On X Jade wrote, “Got rocked for a sec but my knees are all good (decent💀) Thanks for the concern”. Jade didn’t mention when she would be back or if she was returning right away, but at least the issue doesn’t seem too serious.

During the match, Jade is trying to apply a hold on Grace, who is starting to push her forward. Grace gets the upper hand and pushes Jade into the corner turnbuckle, and then Jade can be seen saying “My knee” as the referee leans in to talk to her. Grace stops attacking and backs up while the referee puts up the x sign.

Grace starts to walk towards Jade again but the referee stops her after stopping the match. In several social media posts, people are indicating she said “My knee. it’s f* up”. After the match is called, you can see medical personnel attending to Jade in the corner, as she is now sitting on the bottom rope.

Wishing the best for Cora Jade 🙏🙏🙏#WWENXT — Fightful Wrestling (@fightful.com) 2025-03-05T02:22:54.753Z

The good news is that Jade does get up of her own power and walks out of the ring, but she is also holding her hand to the side of her face as she walks out. The crowd cheers Jade on as she is able to walk out, and Grace is made the winner of the match due to injury.

Jade previously suffered a torn ACL during an NXT live event early in 2024, and that kept her out of action for most of the year. Jade would make her surprise return during NXT’s premiere on The CW, helping Roxanne Perez retain her NXT Women’s Championship. Since then she’s been in the main event picture and battled Roxy as well as Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer, and right now she is in the middle of a feud with TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich.

We wish Cora Jade all the best and hope she’s back in action doing what she does best soon.

