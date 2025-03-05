3 Unlucky Cities Discover They Can’t Watch Tonight’s WWE NXT

Play video

Tonight’s WWE NXT was set to feature Championship matches, SmackDown superstar crossovers, and even big crossovers with TNA, and that’s all happening live right now…at least if you’re not living in one of three cities. That’s because three unlucky cities can’t watch NXT live, as their local stations are running something different. Shawn Michaels took to X to address the situation, revealing that New York City, Chicago, and Indianapolis are all unable to watch WWE NXT live tonight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Michaels revealed that they those cities can either watch NXT in primetime on their local stations tomorrow night, or they can stream the episode on The CW app starting tomorrow. Either way you’ll need to wait until tomorrow to watch it, which is a bummer for those who wanted to watch in real time and talk about the show on social media as it happened.

On X Michaels wrote, “For our Fans in New York City, Chicago and Indy you can catch a replay of #WWENXT tomorrow night in primetime or stream tonight’s episode of NXT on @TheCW App starting Wednesday.”

For those who can’t watch the show live, they can keep up with the major events through social media or clips on YouTube, at least until they can watch the full episode tomorrow. The night started with Sol Ruca and Zaria taking down Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, which is a huge win for the recently created NXT Tag Team.

Ruca and Zaria are already off to a good start and have had some entertaining vignettes a swell, but tonight’s win is easily the biggest of their Tag Team journey yet, and it was Ruca who got the winning pin on WWE Women’s United States Champion Green.

The Hardys are also going to be featured on the episode ahead of their big Tag Team Championship match at NXT Roadblock. They will be taking on FraXiom there for the TNA World Tag Team Championships, so they will likely clash one last time before what promises to be an epic battle at Roadblock.

The episode will also feature a throwdown between NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo and Shawn Spears, who had his new faction completely destroy D’Angelo in an ambush, led off by a betrayal from Izzi Dame. There is also the sure to be fantastic battle between bitter enemies Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker, though this will likely not be their last confrontation.

Are you one of the cities affected by tonight’s issues with WWE NXT? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!