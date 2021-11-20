AEW Announces Winter Is Coming Date on Rampage

AEW delivered some epic matches and moments during AEW Full Gear last weekend, and during tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, they revealed the next anticipated event. AEW revealed that Winter Is Coming will be held in Garland, Texas at the Culwell Center on December 15th, and like the last iteration of the event, it will not be a pay-per-view, but will instead be a special episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite airing on TNT like normal. You can check out the official reveal below.

AEW CEO Tony Khan also posted about the event on Twitter, and AEW also shared that tickets are available now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the post, AEW reminded fans that at the last Winter Is Coming, Kenny Omega was crowned AEW World Champion, and we all know what followed after, as Omega went on to collect a series of titles from AAA and Impact as well.

Omega wasn’t dethroned until this past week’s Full Gear, where the long-developing feud between Omega and Hangman Page finally paid off with a title match between the two that most certainly delivered what fans were hoping for, and that was for Page to become the new AEW World Champion.

We don’t know the card for Winter Is Coming just yet, but it should be pretty packed if last year’s edition is anything to go by. Last year’s edition featured the aforementioned Kenny Omega vs then AEW Champion Jon Moxley as well as Chris Jericho vs Frankie Kazarian, Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin vs Will Hobbs and Ricky Starks, Dr. Britt Baker vs Leyla Hirsch, and a Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal.

A pretty surefire bet would be to say that Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Hangman Page, and Britt Baker will all be in the mix this time around, but we’ll have to wait and see how the card shakes out.

Are you excited for Winter Is Coming? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!