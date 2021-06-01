AEW Reportedly Drops Two Wrestlers From Its Roster

✖

AEW fans on the Squared Circle subreddit pointed out on Tuesday morning that both Awesome Kong and Shanna had been removed from the official roster page. While the Jacksonville-based promotion has not officially confirmed if the pair have been released, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported later in the day that the company had opted not to renew either of their contracts. It's not clear how much time, if any, either woman still has on their current deals. Kong, real name Kia Stevens, made her surprise debut for the company back at the 2019 Double or Nothing event and was gradually added into the Nightmare Collective faction alongside Brandi Rhodes. The group was not well-received by fans and was quickly broken up in February 2020. The GLOW actress has not wrestled a match since the Jan. 1, 2020 episode of AEW Dark.

Shanna, real name Alexandra Barrulas, made her debut in AEW in October 2019 by facing Hikaru Shida on an episode of Dynamite and was signed to a multi-year deal days later. Best known for her Dragon Ball-inspired ring gear Shanna worked as a babyface for the midcard of AEW's Women's Division. She took an eight-month hiatus from wrestling last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, returning on the Nov. 19 episode of AEW Dark. Her last televised match took place in January when she lost an eight-minute bout to Britt Baker.

I made this gear for all of you. My fans. I listened to your requests. I wanted to thank you for your support over the years. 🙏❤️ I hope you like it as much as I like wearing it. #aewdark pic.twitter.com/CVUgK4LbOI — Shanna シャナ (@Shannanjii) February 17, 2021

Neither woman has commented on their status with the company on social media as of yet. Stay tuned for any and all future updates.

