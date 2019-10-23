Watch: Awesome Kong Says Teases an AEW Crossover With Netflix’s GLOW

Awesome Kong dropped some major news when she appeared on Collider Live this week, as the All Elite Wrestling star revealed that a crossover between AEW and the Netflix original series GLOW is in the works. Kong plays the role of Tamme Dawson/Welfare Queen on the show, and is the only active wrestler on the cast. The show’s third season, which centers around the all-women promotion starting up a Las Vegas residency, arrived on Netflix earlier this year.

“I can’t make any promises, but I believe we might see someone (from GLOW) visit (AEW) at least. That’d be fun. [It] ould be cool, a nice little moment. There have been discussions about the possibilities of what that [a crossover] would look like and what we would do. Right now, there is a plan. And once those plans are realized, then we can get ‘loosey-goosey’ and see what else we can go onto next.

“We would have to be careful and make sure things fit together nice and it’s something the fans can appreciate and not ridicule,” she continued, while discussing some wrestling/Hollywood crossovers that backfired like RoboCop saving Sting back in WCW. “Because y’all know, sometimes it’s hard to please them.”

After working for various Japanese promotions and Shimmer, Kong broke out on the American wrestling scene during her multiple stints in TNA/Impact Wrestling. In December 2010 she signed with WWE and debuted in 2011 as Kharma. Shortly after her debut she announced on television that she was pregnant, causing her to step away from television. Aside from an appearance in the 2012 Royal Rumble, Kong would not wrestle for the WWE again and was released from her contract in 2013.

She made her surprise debut for AEW back in May when Brandi Rhodes added her to a women’s match at Double or Nothing against Britt Baker, Kylie Rae and Nyla Rose. Since then she’s worked as Rhodes’ hired muscle, helping her win a match against Allie at Fight for the Fallen in July.

AEW’s next pay-per-view, Full Gear, takes place on Nov. 9 in Baltimore.