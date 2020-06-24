AEW's Being The Elite Scrubs Joey Ryan From Past Episodes

In the wake of the numerous sexual misconduct allegations made against Joey Ryan, AEW's popular Being The Elite YouTube series has scrubbed all mentions of the former Impact Wrestling star from their videos. Fans noticed earlier this week that episodes that prominently featured him were deleted, and a statement from the cast was released alongside the latest episode on Tuesday.

"Hi guys and girls," the statement read. "We hope this video provides an escape, or even maybe makes you laugh during these tough times. We love you all. Out of respect to the victims, we have began the process of taking down BTE videos which featured an accused serial sexual abuser. Our biggest regret is providing a platform unknowingly to such a despicable person. Our hearts go out to the victims and anyone else affected."

Dave Meltzer reported on a recent Wrestling Observer Live that the BTE cast was "devastated" over the news, as they considered Ryan to be a friend.

Ever since the #SpeakingOut movement began on social media last week, AEW has suspended two of its stars in Jimmy Havoc and Sammy Guevara. Havoc was accused of misconduct and was promptly sent to rehab (his status with the company will be re-assessed when he gets out) while Guevara was suspended without pay after audio of him making a rape joke about Sasha Banks in a 2016 interview resurfaced.

"As such, effective immediately, Sammy is suspended without pay until further notice. Sammy has agreed to undergo extensive sensitivity training and, upon completion, his future status within the company will be re-evaluated," the statement partially read.

"I've made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain," Guevara wrote in his apology. "I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself."

He later added — "I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She's an amazing person who didn't deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I'm sincerely sorry."

Here's the updated card for tonight's AEW Dynamite:

FTR vs. SCU

Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow — Lumberjack Match

Brian Cage vs. TBA

TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. TBA

Matt Hardy vs. Santana

