All Elite Wrestling star Big Swole (real name Aerial Hull) took to social media on Tuesday to announce that she would be leaving AEW after opting to not sign a new contract with the promotion. She first arrived in AEW at the 2019 All Out event and signed with the company that December. She spent most of 2020 feuding with Dr. Britt Baker, though the latter spent a good chunk of the year unable to compete for a good chunk of the year due to injury. She defeated Baker in a cinematic “Tooth and Nail Match” at the 2020 All Out pay-per-view then challenged Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World Championship that October.

Unfortunately, from that point on Swole was pushed to the background. Despite wrestling 21 matches for the promotion in 2021, none of them took place on Dynamite and only one — the Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2021 — made it to pay-per-view.

“Over the past couple of months my life has taken on the mantra grow, learn and change. Dealing with shadow work took strength. I didn’t know I had,” she wrote. “I thank God for my loving family because they got me through some of the roughest months of my life. But I realized the real test is application. So I took my leap and after speaking with TK (Tony Khan) and AEW higher officials we’ve decided not to renew my contract with All Elite Wrestling. This was a hard decision but a needed one. I am grateful for their understanding and that we could mutually come to this agreement.

“I’ve enjoyed my time with AEW and wish them all the best. I appreciate their love and welcoming me into the family. Today is my last day and as bittersweet as it is, I am proud to say that I’ve lived my dreams while making a difference. That is Swole Mentality,” she added.

