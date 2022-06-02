AEW’s Next Blood and Guts Match Officially Confirmed

AEW’s second Blood and Guts match will officially take place on the June 29 episode of AEW Dynamite at the Littel Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The match will see the Jericho Appreciation Society take on Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and the Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. The 10 men competed in the wildly violent Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing this past Sunday with JAS pulling out the win. Kingston and William Regal interrupted a victory promo from Chris Jericho on this week’s Dynamite, but the heels initially turned down the challenge.

Jericho changed his tune when Ortiz hit him from behind and started cutting off his hair. The veteran then said they’d accept the match but only if he got to face Ortiz in a Hair vs. Hair match, which Ortiz gladly accepted. The episode closed out with Moxley beating Daniel Garcia while Kingston stopped Jericho from interfering at ringside. Moxley then grabbed a microphone and said he wanted in on the match. It’s worth noting that Bryan Danielson, who got into a fight with Kingston during Sunday’s match, wasn’t there to confirm whether or not he’s involved.

The first Blood and Guts match, AEW’s version of WarGames, was originally booked to have The Elite take on The Inner Circle in early 2020. However, plans had to be scrapped when the COVID-19 pandemic began and forced AEW to start operating without full crowds. The two-ringed cage match finally debuted on the May 5, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite with The Inner Circle taking on The Pinnacle at Daily’s Place. The Pinnacle won after MJF threatened to throw Jericho off the roof of the cage and forced Sammy Guevara to surrender. Friedman then threw Jericho off the roof anyway.

This new match will take place mere days after AEW’s next pay-per-view, the Forbidden Door crossover event with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. It was confirmed during this week’s Dynamite that the show would be headlined by AEW World Champion CM Punk vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi.

As for AEW’s next event, the company returns to TV this Friday with a live edition of AEW Rampage in Ontario, California. The show’s card includes: