AEW Fans Love "Wild Thing" Playing Throughout the Anarchy in the Arena Match
The most chaotic match of AEW's Double or Nothing event certainly lived up to its name. Anarchy in the Arena, a variation on Stadium Stampede, was billed as a five-on-five blood bath and that's exactly what it turned out to be. The battle of the Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz is sure to have a lot of memorable moments, but the one that really got fans online buzzing came at the very start of the match. "Wild Thing," Moxley's beloved entrance song, didn't stop when the match started.
It felt like a full-on bar fight to start the match, as the old school rock song blared over the loud speakers and the 10 men proceeded to beat each other all around the area. Fans watching in the arena and online were losing their minds.
At first, it seemed like they were just going to let "Wild Thing" run its course. When the song ended, however, it just started over and kept the party going. The song continued playing until Jericho walked over and trashed the sound system.
With all of the stars in the arena, "Wild Thing" absolutely stole the show to start the match. You can check out some of the best reactions below!
All In
I'm all in for WILD THING to play throughout the entirety of the match, btw #AEWDoN— Maggie (@Maggie_IK) May 30, 2022
New Jacked
THEY NEW JACKED WILD THING!— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 30, 2022
Whole Fight
I wouldn't mind them keeping the music on for the whole fight ahhahaha #AEWDoN
OH MAN THEY ARE HAAHHAHAGAGAG— Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) May 30, 2022
Unbelievable Sight
Wild Thing is playing while their is a 10 man brawl all across the arena. I gotta admit that is an unbelievable sight #AEWDoN— JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) May 30, 2022
Cinema
Wild Thing still blasting in the arena while they’re all fighting is CINEMA. #AEWDoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/p9HqyqYGzr— TranquiloClubYT (@TranquiloClubYT) May 30, 2022
Generational
NAHHHHH FIGHTING WITH WILD THING STILL PLAYING IS GENERATIONAL OMG— 𝘻𝘰 ✰ (@fivestarzora) May 30, 2022
Wrong
The people who don't think Wild Thing is a cool entrance song are wrong. #AEWDoN— Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) May 30, 2022
Madness
THEY STARTED WILD THING AGAIN WHEN IT ENDED YESSSSSSS
THIS IS MADNESS AND I FN LOVE IT!— Melissa (@melissax1125) May 30, 2022
Love It
Wild Thing is playing in the background while everyone brawls. I LOVE IT.#AEWDoN— Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) May 30, 2022
Never Again
I never want to watch another Blackpool Combat Club match without Wild Thing playing.— Melissa (@melissax1125) May 30, 2022