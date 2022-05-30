AEW Fans Love "Wild Thing" Playing Throughout the Anarchy in the Arena Match

The most chaotic match of AEW's Double or Nothing event certainly lived up to its name. Anarchy in the Arena, a variation on Stadium Stampede, was billed as a five-on-five blood bath and that's exactly what it turned out to be. The battle of the Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz is sure to have a lot of memorable moments, but the one that really got fans online buzzing came at the very start of the match. "Wild Thing," Moxley's beloved entrance song, didn't stop when the match started.

It felt like a full-on bar fight to start the match, as the old school rock song blared over the loud speakers and the 10 men proceeded to beat each other all around the area. Fans watching in the arena and online were losing their minds.

At first, it seemed like they were just going to let "Wild Thing" run its course. When the song ended, however, it just started over and kept the party going. The song continued playing until Jericho walked over and trashed the sound system.

With all of the stars in the arena, "Wild Thing" absolutely stole the show to start the match. You can check out some of the best reactions below!