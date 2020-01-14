Brian Cage Reportedly a Free Agent, Has Not Signed With AEW

Former Impact World Heavyweight Champion Brian Cage is no longer with Impact Wrestling, according to the latest report from PWInsider. Cage hasn’t personally commented on where he’ll go next, but conflicting reports about him signing with All Elite Wrestling have already popped up online. SoCalUncensored’s Steve Bryant reported on Sunday that a deal between the two was already done according to multiple sources.

“Cage, who became a free agent when his contract with Impact expired, reportedly received offers from Impact to stay and an offer to go to Ring of Honor but decided to go with AEW,” Bryant wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However that report was denied by Cage’s wife Melissa Santos.

Really?? How can you confirm something that isn’t true???? I’m his wife and I can CONFIRM, he hasn’t signed on any dotted line. @socaluncensored https://t.co/ao2EZ67PsR — Melissa Santos (@ThisIsMelSantos) January 13, 2020

PWI’s Mike Johnson added in his report that Cage has yet to sign anywhere and that “he’s mulling over offers from several promotions.”

The 263-pound behemoth first debuted in 2005 and had stints in Florida Championship Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and TNA (now Impact Wrestling) before breaking out as the character Cage in Lucha Underground in 2014. A year later he started working for Lucha Libre AAA down in Mexico, and in early 2018 he re-signed with Impact and became one of the promotion’s biggest stars.

Cage’s reign as world champion started at the Rebellion pay-per-view in April 2019, and lasted until late October when Sami Callihan beat him in a cage match. His last match for Impact took place at the Hard to Kill event this past weekend and ended in a no contest.

Though the company has been busy in the free agent market, AEW hasn’t been picking up many wins as of late. Mercedes Martinez recently signed with WWE mere months after being featured on All Out and AEW Dark, and both Marty Scurll and Bandido recently signed major new deals to stay with Ring of Honor.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Miami will see the return of the Bash at the Beach event. Check out the card for the show below.