Report: Three AEW Stars Possibly Injured on This Week's AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite served as the go-home show for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Saturday. And unfortunately for the company, by the end fo the night a few of its top stars were reportedly banged up with injuries. According to Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, Britt Baker, Rey Fenix and Matt Jackson all suffered injuries of varying degrees on Wednesday night that could affect their status for Saturday's show.

Fenix was the first to get hurt when he hit a dive off the top rope to a crowd of four wrestlers outside of the ring. Unfortunately he wound up landing short of the group and wound up hitting the ground with his hip. He's reportedly "banged up," but is expected to be healthy enough to take part in Saturday's Casino Ladder Match.

Baker, who took part in a tag team match involving Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander, reportedly received the worst injury of the three. Early in the match the two babyfaces hoisted up Rose and dropped her onto Baker, who was seated in one of the corners. Unfortunately Rose landed on Baker's knee. According to Alvarez, AEW officials think the injury "is probably bad" and could keep her out of action for a while

Here is the video of the potential knee/leg injury to Britt Baker. #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/gbHY7D0MHQ — Charles (@chucks93) May 21, 2020

The final segment of the show saw The Young Bucks and Adam Page return to save Kenny Omega from being attacked by The Inner Circle at TIAA Bank Field. The Bucks entered the brawl by diving from the first row of seats, but Matt reportedly suffered a rib injury when he landed on the field.

We'll provide status updates on all three wrestlers as they become available.

Check out the full card for Double or Nothing (as of now) below:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer

AEW Women's World Championship: Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida

Casino Ladder Match (Winner gets an AEW World Championship Match): Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. TBD

Stadium Stampede Match: Matt Hardy, Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

Shawn Spears vs. Dustin Rhodes

(Kickoff): Private Party vs. Best Friends (Winner gets an AEW World Tag Team Championship Match)

